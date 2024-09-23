SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today positive topline results from the Phase III REGENCY study of Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) in people with active lupus nephritis. In the study, a higher proportion of people treated with Gazyva plus standard therapy (mycophenolate mofetil and glucocorticoids) achieved a complete renal response (CRR) at 76 weeks compared to those treated with standard therapy alone. Safety was in line with the well-characterized profile of Gazyva. No new safety signals were identified.
“Gazyva achieved a robust complete renal response rate in lupus nephritis, which is associated with long-term preservation of kidney function and delay or prevention of end-stage kidney disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Since dialysis or transplants are often required for patients with advanced kidney disease, these findings could represent an important step forward for people living with this devastating disease.”
“I am very excited about today’s announcement that the Phase III REGENCY study has met its primary endpoint,” said Dr. Brad H. Rovin, Director of Nephrology and Medical Director of the Center for Clinical Research Management at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and investigator for the REGENCY study. “The results of REGENCY are compelling. Obinutuzumab could offer the lupus community an effective new treatment option for controlling this difficult disease that can be associated with high morbidity for individuals living with lupus.”
Two key secondary endpoints showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits with Gazyva – the endpoint proportion of patients achieving CRR with a successful reduction of corticosteroid use, and an improvement in proteinuric response (both at 76 weeks). These endpoints are important indicators for achieving better disease control in lupus nephritis. Other secondary endpoints were not statistically significant, but numerically greater responses were observed for Gazyva in several endpoints.*
Data are being shared with health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency, with the goal of making this potential new treatment option for lupus nephritis available as soon as possible. Data are also being submitted for publication in a medical journal and presentation at a future medical congress.
Lupus nephritis is a potentially life-threatening manifestation of an autoimmune disease that affects approximately 1.7 million people worldwide, predominantly women and mostly women of color and childbearing age. In lupus nephritis, disease-causing B cells drive persistent inflammation that damages the kidneys. Despite current treatment options, up to a third of people will develop end-stage kidney disease within 10 years, where dialysis or transplant are the only available options and the risk of mortality is high. Data suggest that Gazyva depletes disease-causing B cells, helping to limit further damage to the kidneys and potentially preventing or delaying progression to end-stage kidney disease.
Gazyva was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in 2019, based on data from the Phase II NOBILITY study. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to accelerate the development and regulatory review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions where preliminary clinical evidence has indicated they may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies.
In addition to REGENCY, Gazyva is being investigated in children and adolescents with lupus nephritis, people with membranous nephropathy, childhood-onset idiopathic nephrotic syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease that commonly affects the kidneys and can lead to lupus nephritis. Our pipeline also includes RG6299 (ASO factor B), an antisense oligonucleotide therapy being investigated in people with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy at high risk of progression, Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab), a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody being investigated in SLE, PiaSky® (crovalimab), a novel recycling monoclonal antibody being investigated in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and RG6382, a CD19xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody being investigated in SLE.
*Mean change in estimated glomerular filtration rate at 76 weeks, death or renal-related events through week 76, and overall renal response at 50 weeks.
About Gazyva in Kidney Diseases
Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) is a Type II engineered humanized monoclonal antibody designed to attach to CD20, a protein found on certain types of B cells. In lupus nephritis, disease-causing B cells drive persistent inflammation that damages the kidneys. We can target an underlying cause of lupus nephritis to help gain better control of the disease by depleting disease-causing B cells with Gazyva, aiming to protect the kidneys from further damage and potentially prevent or delay progression to end-stage kidney disease.
Gazyva is already approved in 100 countries for various types of lymphoma. In the United States, Gazyva is part of a collaboration between Genentech and Biogen.
About the REGENCY Study
REGENCY [ NCT04221477 ] is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study investigating the efficacy and safety of Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) plus standard therapy (mycophenolate mofetil and glucocorticoids) in people with active/chronic International Society of Nephrology/Renal Pathology Society 2003 proliferative Class III or IV lupus nephritis, with or without Class V. The study enrolled 271 people, who were randomized 1:1 to receive either biannual intravenous dosing of Gazyva plus standard therapy or placebo plus standard therapy. REGENCY was designed based on robust Phase II data and conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study population was representative of the real-world population of people with lupus nephritis. The primary endpoint was the proportion of people who achieved complete renal response (CRR) at 76 weeks. Key secondary endpoints included the proportion of people who achieved CRR at week 76 with successful reduction of corticosteroid use (prednisone taper); the proportion who achieved proteinuric response at 76 weeks; mean change in estimated glomerular filtration rate at 76 weeks; death or renal related events through week 76 and overall renal response at 50 weeks. Safety and tolerability were also assessed.
About Lupus Nephritis
Lupus nephritis is a potentially life-threatening manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease that commonly affects the kidneys. Lupus nephritis affects approximately 1.7 million people worldwide. Lupus nephritis has a profound impact on the lives and outlook of those affected and even with the latest treatments, the damage caused to the kidneys usually gets worse over time, with up to a third of people progressing to end-stage kidney disease within 10 years, where the only options are dialysis or transplant. Lupus nephritis predominantly affects women, mostly women of color and usually of childbearing age. Currently, there is no cure.
Gazyva U.S. Indications
Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) is a prescription medicine used:
Important Safety Information
The most important safety information patients should know about Gazyva
Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effect they experience. Gazyva can cause side effects that can become serious or life-threatening, including:
Who should not receive Gazyva:
Patients should NOT receive Gazyva if they have had an allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis or serum sickness) to Gazyva. Patients must tell their healthcare provider if they have had an allergic reaction to obinutuzumab or any other ingredients in Gazyva in the past.
Additional possible serious side effects of Gazyva:
Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effect they experience. Gazyva can cause side effects that may become severe or life threatening, including:
The most common side effects of Gazyva in CLL were infusion-related reactions and low white blood cell counts.
The most common side effects seen with GAZYVA in a study that included relapsed or refractory NHL, including FL patients were infusion-related reactions, fatigue, low white blood cell counts, cough, upper respiratory tract infection, and joint or muscle pain.
The most common side effects seen with GAZYVA in a study that included previously untreated FL patients were infusion-related reactions, low white blood cell count, upper respiratory tract infections, cough, constipation and diarrhea.
Before receiving Gazyva, patients should talk to their doctor about:
Patients should tell their doctor about any side effects.
These are not all of the possible side effects of Gazyva. For more information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist.
Gazyva is available by prescription only.
Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088, orhttp://www.fda.gov/medwatch.Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please visithttp://www.Gazyva.comfor the Gazyva full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNINGS, for additional Important Safety Information.
About Lunsumio ® (mosunetuzumab-axgb)
Lunsumio® is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for Lunsumio is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other blood cancers.
Lunsumio U.S. Indication
Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments for their cancer.
It is not known if Lunsumio is safe and effective in children.
The conditional approval of Lunsumio is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.
What is the most important information I should know about Lunsumio?
Lunsumio may cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be severe or life-threatening.
Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:
Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Lunsumio on a “step-up dosing schedule.”
Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with Lunsumio and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Lunsumio, if you have severe side effects.
What are the possible side effects of Lunsumio?
Lunsumio may cause serious side effects, including:
Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with Lunsumio if you develop severe side effects.
The most common side effects of Lunsumio include: tiredness, rash, fever, and headache.
The most common severe abnormal lab test results with Lunsumio include: decreased phosphate, increased glucose, and increased uric acid levels.
Before receiving Lunsumio, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:
Females who are able to become pregnant:
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
What should I avoid while receiving Lunsumio?
Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, tremors, sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems.
These are not all the possible side effects of Lunsumio. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Lunsumio.
You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 orhttp://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Lunsumio fullPrescribing InformationandMedication Guideor visithttps://www.Lunsumio.com.
PiaSky U.S. Indication
PiaSky® is a prescription medicine used to treat a disease called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in adults and children 13 years of age or older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg).
It is not known if PiaSky is safe and effective in children under 13 years of age and in people who weigh less than 88 pounds (40kg).
What is the most important information I should know about PiaSky?
PiaSky is a medicine that can affect your immune system. PiaSky may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections
Who should not receive PiaSky?
Do not receive PiaSky if you:
Before receiving PiaSky tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. PiaSky and other medicines can affect each other, causing side effects. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you are currently being treated with or have ever been treated with any other complementary C5 inhibitor (C5 inhibitor) medicine. PiaSky is a C5 inhibitor medicine. Know the medicines you take and the vaccines you receive. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.
How should I receive PiaSky?
What are the possible side effects of PiaSky?
PiaSky can cause serious side effects including:
Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.
These are not all the possible side effects of PiaSky. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or https://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please see the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for additional Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, or visit https://www.piasky.com.
About Genentech in Kidney Diseases
For 20 years, we have combined innovation, scientific expertise and commitment to patients to address unmet needs in kidney diseases. Our industry-leading pipeline includes several ongoing Phase I-III clinical studies of immune-mediated investigational therapies with the aim of bringing innovative new treatment options to people living with kidney and kidney-related diseases, including lupus nephritis, membranous nephropathy, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, childhood-onset idiopathic nephrotic syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease that can lead to lupus nephritis.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925225486/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Kristen Ingram, (650) 467-6800Advocacy Contact:
Meg Harrison, (617) 694-7060Investor Contacts:
Loren Kalm, (650) 225-3217
Bruno Eschli, +41 61 687 5284
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES NEUROLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Genentech
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/26/2024 01:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 01:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925225486/en