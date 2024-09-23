CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, announced today the expansion of their network of nonprofit partners in the League of United Latin American Citizens (“LULAC”) — the nation’s largest and oldest Latino civil rights organization. To commence the partnership, POWER is granting $100,000 to the nonprofit, deepening their commitment to the diverse communities where they live and work.

As part of the company’s Power for Good commitment, each one of POWER’s employee resource groups (ERGs) were given the opportunity to select a national nonprofit that’s addressing an issue that’s important to their respective community. POWER’s ERG dedicated to the Latino community — called “Mi Gente” or “my people” in Spanish — chose to partner with LULAC, who is creating real change in economic advancement, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health, and civil rights for the Latino population.

“At POWER, we’re intentional about partnering with organizations that embody our values, and passionate about putting our employees in the driver’s seat to make that decision,” said POWER’s Vice President of Community Impact, Dr. Anu Gupta. “When Mi Gente decided to team up with LULAC, we knew we were partnering with an organization committed to improving the experience for the Latino community in our country.”

Members of POWER’s Mi Gente ERG will be responsible for spearheading volunteerism and other give-back initiatives with LULAC annually, starting with a Family Fun Day & Health Fair in San Antonio on September 21st to provide family-friendly activities and essential health services to families in the San Antonio and surrounding communities.

“The progress LULAC has made in improving the lives of Latinos across the U.S. wouldn’t be possible without partners like POWER whose values align with our own,” said Roman Palomares, LULAC Chairman and National President. “Thanks to their support, we’ll have the opportunity to raise awareness, provide essential health services, and unite the community in improving overall health outcomes, contributing to real and meaningful change for members of the Latino community across the country.”

POWER — who is a PEOPLE Company That Cares® — is proud to partner with LULAC deepening their commitment to a culture of belonging in the workplace, and fostering that same change in the communities they serve.

YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About Power Home Remodeling

POWER is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,800 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1.25 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, attic insulation, and gutters providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create Power for Good, which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at www.powerhrg.com.

About LULAC