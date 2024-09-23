PPG announces Purple Basil as 2025 Color of the Year

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its 2025 Color of the Year, Purple Basil (PPG1046-7), a refreshingly bold yet soothing dusty violet hue that represents adaptability in times of change. Also known as Amethyst Shadow and Acai Berry in certain European markets, the shade is part of PPG’s 2025 “Kinetic” global color theme, which includes four distinct color palettes.

“As consumers embrace an unprecedented period of newness, movement is a distinct global theme shaping design trends in numerous industries,” said Vanessa Peterson, PPG global color styling lead, consumer products, Industrial Coatings. “The Kinetic color theme reflects the need for self-reliance in a fast-paced world. It also highlights the interplay between nature and science that is driving innovation, and the influence of new tools like artificial intelligence that are fostering boundless creativity.”

Purple Basil is a sophisticated, elegant color that works well in both traditional designs and edgier applications. As a purple, it’s warm enough to be inviting but cool enough to create an air of mystery. The tension between blue and red qualities within the color imparts a kinetic energy, perfectly complementing the 40 paired hues in PPG’s four 2025 color palettes: Extra Celestial, Bio-Fuse, Artificial, and Earth and Archive.

“It’s a transformative time with endless new possibilities we haven’t even imagined, driven by new tools that are bolstering human creativity,” Peterson said. “Consumers are embracing this time of change and movement, and we’re seeing color trends reflect the need for dynamic colors, moving past the soft, more banal, safe color choices in favor of now rich jewel tones, deeper earthen pastels and ancestral-inspired midtones.”

In industrial design applications, Purple Basil and the colors from the Kinetic global color theme palettes speak to consumer needs for innovation, adaptability and a sense of movement. Whether it's in consumer products, architectural applications like windows and doors, office furniture, or automotive applications, these colors provide a fresh and dynamic aesthetic.

“Purple Basil is a mid-tone color with a neutral undertone that makes it rich, multidimensional and comforting. It’s a warmer statement color that is still slightly desaturated, making it a nuanced neutral,” said Peterson.

Purple Basil was selected through the collaboration of dozens of PPG color stylists. PPG’s color forecasting process is comprehensive, taking into account the social, cultural, and political dynamics that influence trends worldwide. The color styling team evaluates these dynamics in every region of the world to create a collection that resonates with diverse audiences.

To learn more about PPG’s Color of the Year and the Kinetic global color theme, visit our website at www.ppg.com/industrialcoatings/en-US/coty.

