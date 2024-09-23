Washington, DC, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grover Cleveland Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on October 2 at noon ET. Cleveland was the Nation’s 22nd and 24th President, serving from 1885 to 1889, and from 1893 to 1897, respectively. He was the only President in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive presidential terms.

The Presidential Silver Medals are 99.9 percent fine silver, with each medal measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by Mint artist C.E. Barber. The obverse (heads) depicts a bust of Grover Cleveland with the inscription “GROVER CLEVELAND.” The reverse (tails) features, within an oak wreath, the inscriptions “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF∙THE∙UNITED∙STATES MARCH∙4∙1885” and “SECOND∙TERM MARCH∙4∙1893.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Grover Cleveland Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $90. Orders will be accepted at https://catalog.usmint.gov/grover cleveland-presidential-silver-medal-S822.html/ (product code S822).

To view additional medals in this series, visit: https://catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-subscription-RJ.html/ to learn more.

