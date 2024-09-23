Progress Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Progress Q3'24 Tops High End of Estimates Expects to Close ShareFile Acquisition in Fiscal 2024
BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights1:
Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress said: “This is a very exciting time for Progress. Our Q3 results were ahead of our guidance, and I am extremely pleased with our execution during the quarter. What’s more exciting is our proposed acquisition of ShareFile, which we announced two weeks ago. We expect the deal to close before the end of our fiscal year, and we are eager to begin the work of integrating ShareFile’s people and products into the Progress team.”
Additional financial highlights included:
|Three Months Ended
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP1
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|% Change
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|178,686
|$
|174,992
|2
|%
|$
|178,686
|$
|175,783
|2
|%
|Income from operations
|$
|40,349
|$
|29,371
|37
|%
|$
|74,123
|$
|68,390
|8
|%
|Operating margin
|23
|%
|17
|%
|600
|bps
|41
|%
|39
|%
|200
|bps
|Net income
|$
|28,464
|$
|19,098
|49
|%
|$
|55,216
|$
|48,749
|13
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.42
|55
|%
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.08
|17
|%
|Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|57,658
|$
|46,041
|25
|%
|$
|57,525
|$
|47,649
|21
|%
Other fiscal third quarter 2024 metrics and recent results included:
______________________ 1 See Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP FinancialInformation and a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress’ GAAP financial results at the end of this press release.
“We’re very pleased with our third quarter results, which once again came in above the high end of previously issued guidance ranges,” said Anthony Folger, CFO. “Announcing our intent to acquire ShareFile made the end of Q3 particularly exciting and busy, so I want to be sure to highlight the strong performance on the top and bottom lines. Operating margin ended the quarter at over 41%, which reflects solid top line performance and our continued focus on expense control and running the business efficiently. We’re looking forward to closing the ShareFile acquisition before the end of this fiscal year and getting started on the integration.”
2024 Business Outlook
Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2024 and the fiscal fourth quarter ending November 30, 2024:
|Updated FY 2024 Guidance (September 24, 2024)
|Prior FY 2024 Guidance (June 25, 2024)
|(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP1
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP1
|Revenue
|$745 - $755
|$745 - $755
|$725 - $735
|$725 - $735
|Diluted earnings per share
|$1.69 - $1.81
|$4.75 - $4.85
|$1.98 - $2.10
|$4.70 - $4.80
|Operating margin
|16% - 17%
|39%
|19%
|39% - 40%
|Cash from operations (GAAP) / Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$196 - $206
|$195 - $205
|$205 - $215
|$205 - $215
|Effective tax rate
|17 %
|19 %
|20 %
|20 %
|Q4 2024 Guidance
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP1
|Revenue
|$207 - $217
|$207 - $217
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.17 - $0.27
|$1.15 - $1.25
Our updated guidance for FY 2024 and Q4 2024 assumes one month of contribution from our proposed acquisition of ShareFile.
Based on current exchange rates, the expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2024 business outlook compared to 2023 exchange rates is approximately $1.8 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.02 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q4 2024 business outlook compared to 2023 exchange rates is approximately $1.6 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.01 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q4 2024 earnings per share. Fluctuations in exchange rates can impact our future performance.
Conference Call
Progress will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Participants must register for the conference call here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIad4e20ba61bf4c42b82b0f756d5a6dee. The webcast can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8oedrez/. The conference call will include comments followed by questions and answers. Attendees must register for the webcast and an archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress website within the investor relations section after the live conference call.
Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
Progress furnishes certain non-GAAP supplemental information to our financial results. We use such non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because our management team believes that by excluding the effects of certain GAAP-related items that in their opinion do not reflect the ordinary earnings of our operations, such information helps to illustrate underlying trends in our business and provides us with a more comparable measure of our continuing business, as well as greater understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business. Management also uses such non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, evaluate performance, and allocate resources. In addition, the compensation of our executives and non-executive employees is based in part on the performance of our business as evaluated by such non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future by: (i) providing more transparency for certain financial measures, (ii) presenting disclosure that helps investors understand how we plan and measure the performance of our business, (iii) affords a view of our operating results that may be more easily compared to our peer companies, and (iv) enables investors to consider our operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis (including following the integration period of our prior and proposed acquisitions). However, this non-GAAP information is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should be considered in conjunction with our GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP information may have a material impact on Progress’ financial results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress' GAAP financial results is included in the tables at the end of this press release.
In the noted fiscal periods, we adjusted for the following items from our GAAP financial results to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures:
Expenses include costs to investigate and remediate these cyber related matters, as well as legal and other professional services related thereto. Expenses related to such cyber matters are provided net of expected insurance recoveries, although the timing of recognizing insurance recoveries may differ from the timing of recognizing the associated expenses. Costs associated with the enhancement of our cybersecurity program are not included within this adjustment. We expect to continue to incur legal and other professional services expenses in future periods associated with the MOVEit Vulnerability. We do not expect to incur additional costs associated with the November 2022 Cyber Incident as the investigation is closed. Expenses related to such cyber matters are expected to result in operating expenses that would not have otherwise been incurred in the normal course of business operations. We believe that excluding these costs facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.
We also provide guidance on adjusted free cash flow, which is equal to cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, plus restructuring payments.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook (including future acquisition activity) and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price; (ii) our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses; (iii) we may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts; (iv) if the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors or zero-day vulnerabilities, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure; (v) the results of inquiries, investigations and legal claims regarding the MOVEit Vulnerability remain uncertain and the ultimate resolution of these matters could result in losses that may be material to our financial results for a particular period; and (vi) Progress’ ability to close the proposed acquisition of ShareFile, the expected time of closing or the expected benefits therefore; uncertainties as to the effects of disruption from the proposed acquisition of ShareFile making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities; transaction costs; actual or contingent liabilities; uncertainties as to whether anticipated synergies will be realized; and uncertainties as to whether ShareFile’s business will be successfully integrated with Progress' business. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|% Change
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|% Change
|Revenue:
|Software licenses
|$
|57,850
|$
|50,544
|14
|%
|$
|175,929
|$
|164,519
|7
|%
|Maintenance and services
|120,836
|124,448
|(3
|)%
|362,519
|352,950
|3
|%
|Total revenue
|178,686
|174,992
|2
|%
|538,448
|517,469
|4
|%
|Costs of revenue:
|Cost of software licenses
|2,700
|2,732
|(1
|)%
|7,928
|7,998
|(1
|)%
|Cost of maintenance and services
|20,057
|22,192
|(10
|)%
|64,452
|62,663
|3
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|6,307
|7,995
|(21
|)%
|21,564
|22,253
|(3
|)%
|Total costs of revenue
|29,064
|32,919
|(12
|)%
|93,944
|92,914
|1
|%
|Gross profit
|149,622
|142,073
|5
|%
|444,504
|424,555
|5
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|37,141
|38,612
|(4
|)%
|114,141
|112,513
|1
|%
|Product development
|34,720
|33,138
|5
|%
|105,143
|98,396
|7
|%
|General and administrative
|20,503
|20,791
|(1
|)%
|63,830
|61,046
|5
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|13,810
|17,668
|(22
|)%
|47,515
|48,825
|(3
|)%
|Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net
|927
|951
|(3
|)%
|4,950
|5,126
|(3
|)%
|Restructuring expenses
|308
|843
|(63
|)%
|3,308
|6,230
|(47
|)%
|Acquisition-related expenses
|1,864
|699
|167
|%
|3,114
|4,433
|(30
|)%
|Total operating expenses
|109,273
|112,702
|(3
|)%
|342,001
|336,569
|2
|%
|Income from operations
|40,349
|29,371
|37
|%
|102,503
|87,986
|16
|%
|Other expense, net
|(6,070
|)
|(8,419
|)
|(28
|)%
|(20,489
|)
|(22,501
|)
|(9
|)%
|Income before income taxes
|34,279
|20,952
|64
|%
|82,014
|65,485
|25
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|5,815
|1,854
|214
|%
|14,723
|10,623
|39
|%
|Net income
|$
|28,464
|$
|19,098
|49
|%
|$
|67,291
|$
|54,862
|23
|%
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.44
|50
|%
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.27
|22
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.42
|55
|%
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.23
|24
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|42,872
|43,452
|(1
|)%
|43,296
|43,365
|—
|%
|Diluted
|43,711
|44,981
|(3
|)%
|44,167
|44,543
|(1
|)%
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.175
|$
|0.175
|—
|%
|$
|0.525
|$
|0.525
|—
|%
|Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|834
|$
|797
|5
|%
|$
|2,732
|$
|2,146
|27
|%
|Sales and marketing
|2,169
|1,763
|23
|%
|6,939
|5,027
|38
|%
|Product development
|3,199
|3,065
|4
|%
|10,255
|9,112
|13
|%
|General and administrative
|4,356
|4,447
|(2
|)%
|15,085
|13,826
|9
|%
|Total
|$
|10,558
|$
|10,072
|5
|%
|$
|35,011
|$
|30,111
|16
|%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|August 31, 2024
|November 30, 2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|232,713
|$
|126,958
|Accounts receivable, net
|87,680
|125,825
|Unbilled receivables
|35,163
|29,965
|Other current assets
|33,001
|48,040
|Total current assets
|388,557
|330,788
|Property and equipment, net
|12,574
|15,225
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,117,454
|1,186,379
|Right-of-use lease assets
|12,853
|18,711
|Long-term unbilled receivables
|34,636
|28,373
|Other assets
|53,810
|23,307
|Total assets
|$
|1,619,884
|$
|1,602,783
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|$
|87,999
|$
|92,805
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|—
|13,109
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|8,873
|10,114
|Short-term deferred revenue, net
|218,036
|236,090
|Total current liabilities
|314,908
|352,118
|Long-term debt, net
|—
|356,111
|Convertible senior notes, net
|795,282
|354,772
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|8,597
|13,000
|Long-term deferred revenue, net
|67,348
|58,946
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,137
|8,121
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|339,023
|371,017
|Retained earnings
|86,589
|88,698
|Total shareholders’ equity
|425,612
|459,715
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,619,884
|$
|1,602,783
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|28,464
|$
|19,098
|$
|67,291
|$
|54,862
|Depreciation and amortization
|23,108
|27,892
|78,181
|77,432
|Stock-based compensation
|10,558
|10,072
|35,011
|30,111
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(6,128
|)
|(4,935
|)
|(5,613
|)
|(11,091
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|1,656
|(6,086
|)
|16,973
|(10,555
|)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|57,658
|46,041
|191,843
|140,759
|Capital expenditures
|(1,064
|)
|(1,212
|)
|(2,328
|)
|(3,181
|)
|Repurchases of common stock, net of issuances
|(9,750
|)
|4,008
|(69,303
|)
|(9,627
|)
|Dividend payments to shareholders
|(7,692
|)
|(7,798
|)
|(23,814
|)
|(23,669
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|—
|846
|—
|(355,250
|)
|Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs
|—
|—
|431,929
|195,000
|Principal payment on term loan and repayment of revolving line of credit
|—
|(31,720
|)
|(371,250
|)
|(60,157
|)
|Purchase of capped calls
|—
|—
|(42,210
|)
|—
|Other
|3,141
|2,303
|(9,112
|)
|(2,153
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|42,293
|12,468
|105,755
|(118,278
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|190,420
|125,531
|126,958
|256,277
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|232,713
|$
|137,999
|$
|232,713
|$
|137,999
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES1 (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|Adjusted revenue:
|GAAP revenue
|$
|178,686
|$
|174,992
|$
|538,448
|$
|517,469
|Acquisition-related revenue
|—
|791
|—
|3,158
|Non-GAAP revenue
|$
|178,686
|$
|175,783
|$
|538,448
|$
|520,627
|Adjusted income from operations:
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|40,349
|$
|29,371
|$
|102,503
|$
|87,986
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|20,117
|25,663
|69,079
|71,078
|Stock-based compensation
|10,558
|10,072
|35,011
|30,111
|Restructuring expenses and other
|308
|843
|3,308
|6,230
|Acquisition-related revenue and expenses
|1,864
|1,490
|3,114
|7,591
|Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net
|927
|951
|4,950
|5,126
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|74,123
|$
|68,390
|$
|217,965
|$
|208,122
|Adjusted net income:
|GAAP net income
|$
|28,464
|$
|19,098
|$
|67,291
|$
|54,862
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|20,117
|25,663
|69,079
|71,078
|Stock-based compensation
|10,558
|10,072
|35,011
|30,111
|Restructuring expenses and other
|308
|843
|3,308
|6,230
|Acquisition-related revenue and expenses
|1,864
|1,490
|3,114
|7,591
|Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net
|927
|951
|4,950
|5,126
|Provision for income taxes
|(7,022
|)
|(9,368
|)
|(23,710
|)
|(26,553
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|55,216
|$
|48,749
|$
|159,043
|$
|148,445
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.42
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.23
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|0.46
|0.57
|1.56
|1.60
|Stock-based compensation
|0.24
|0.23
|0.80
|0.67
|Restructuring expenses and other
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|0.14
|Acquisition-related revenue and expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.07
|0.17
|Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net
|0.02
|0.02
|0.11
|0.12
|Provision for income taxes
|(0.16
|)
|(0.21
|)
|(0.53
|)
|(0.60
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.08
|$
|3.60
|$
|3.33
|Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted
|43,711
|44,981
|44,167
|44,543
OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES1 (Unaudited)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|% Change
|August 31, 2024
|August 31, 2023
|% Change
|Cash flows from operations
|$
|57,658
|$
|46,041
|25
|%
|$
|191,843
|$
|140,759
|36
|%
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,064
|)
|(1,212
|)
|(12
|)%
|(2,328
|)
|(3,181
|)
|(27
|)%
|Free cash flow
|56,594
|44,829
|26
|%
|189,515
|137,578
|38
|%
|Add back: restructuring payments
|931
|2,820
|(67
|)%
|4,287
|4,982
|(14
|)%
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|57,525
|$
|47,649
|21
|%
|$
|193,802
|$
|142,560
|36
|%
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE1 (Unaudited)
|Fiscal Year 2024 Updated Revenue Guidance
|Fiscal Year Ended
|Fiscal Year Ending
|November 30, 2023
|November 30, 2024
|(In millions)
|Low
|% Change
|High
|% Change
|GAAP revenue
|$
|694.4
|$
|745.0
|7
|%
|$
|755.0
|9
|%
|Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue
|3.8
|—
|(100
|)%
|—
|(100
|)%
|Non-GAAP revenue
|$
|698.2
|$
|745.0
|7
|%
|$
|755.0
|8
|%
|Fiscal Year 2024 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance
|Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2024
|(In millions)
|Low
|High
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|121.1
|$
|128.0
|GAAP operating margins
|16
|%
|17
|%
|Acquisition-related expense
|11.7
|11.7
|Restructuring expense
|9.8
|9.8
|Stock-based compensation
|46.4
|46.4
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|94.7
|94.7
|Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net
|6.1
|6.1
|Total adjustments
|168.7
|168.7
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|289.8
|$
|296.7
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|39
|%
|39
|%
|Fiscal Year 2024 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance
|Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2024
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Low
|High
|GAAP net income
|$
|74.6
|$
|80.3
|Adjustments (from previous table)
|168.7
|168.7
|Income tax adjustment(2)
|(33.9
|)
|(34.0
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|209.5
|$
|215.1
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.69
|$
|1.81
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|4.75
|$
|4.85
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|44.1
|44.3
|2 Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 19%, calculated as follows:
|Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2024
|Low
|High
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|289.8
|$
|296.7
|Other (expense) income
|(31.2
|)
|(31.2
|)
|Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes
|258.6
|265.5
|Non-GAAP net income
|209.5
|215.1
|Tax provision
|$
|49.1
|$
|50.4
|Non-GAAP tax rate
|19
|%
|19
|%
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE1 (Unaudited)
|Fiscal Year 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance
|Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2024
|(In millions)
|Low
|High
|Cash flows from operations (GAAP)
|$
|196
|$
|206
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|Add back: restructuring payments
|5
|5
|Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|195
|$
|205
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2024 GUIDANCE1 (Unaudited)
|Q4 2024 Revenue Guidance
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ending
|November 30, 2023
|November 30, 2024
|(In millions)
|Low
|% Change
|High
|% Change
|GAAP revenue
|$
|177.0
|$
|206.6
|17
|%
|$
|216.6
|22
|%
|Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue
|0.5
|—
|(100
|)%
|—
|(100
|)%
|Non-GAAP revenue
|$
|177.5
|$
|206.6
|16
|%
|$
|216.6
|22
|%
|Q4 2024 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance
|Three Months Ending November 30, 2024
|Low
|High
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.27
|Acquisition-related expense
|0.19
|0.19
|Restructure expense
|0.15
|0.15
|Stock-based compensation
|0.26
|0.26
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|0.58
|0.58
|Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net
|0.03
|0.03
|Total adjustments
|1.21
|1.21
|Income tax adjustment
|(0.23
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.25