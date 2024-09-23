Progyny (PGNY) Crashes After Losing Significant Client - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

On September 18, 2024, after the market closed, Progyny announced that it “was recently notified by a significant client (the ‘Client’) that the Client has elected to exercise a 90-day option to terminate its services agreement with the Company, effective as of January 1, 2025.” This news sent the price of its shares crashing as much as 43% lower during intraday trading.

Progyny, a benefits management company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions, informed investors that the Client it is scheduled to lose represents approximately 670,000 members as of June 30, 2024 and comprised 12% and 13% of the Company’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Progyny’s assurances that “[t]he Client confirmed that they had no issues of concern over the course of its multi-year relationship with the Company, including member satisfaction or quality of service or outcomes[]” and “[t]here have not been any disputes with the Client during the course of service.”