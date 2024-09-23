Property taxes due for Idaho homeowners on Dec. 20

The deadline for Idaho homeowners to pay their property taxes is Dec. 20.

Under Idaho law, property taxes may be paid in full or in two halves. If paid in two halves, the first half of property taxes are due by Dec. 20, and a grace period extends to June 20 to pay the second half without interest or penalty if the first half was paid in full.

If the first half of property taxes is not paid in full by Dec. 20, late charges and interest are assessed on the delinquent balance due, according to the Ada County Treasurer’s Office.

Many homeowners with a mortgage have their property taxes paid automatically through their regular mortgage payments. If homeowners are unsure how their property taxes are paid, they may call their mortgage provider or their local county treasurer’s office.

County treasurers are required to mail property tax notices by the fourth Monday in November, so many Idaho homeowners are receiving their property tax notices this week.

Idaho’s House Bill 292 provides property tax relief credit