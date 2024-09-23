Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. In the U.S. alone, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every 3 hours.

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) are once again joining forces to help educate the public and prevent tragedies around railroad tracks and trains during the week of Sept. 23-29. Known now as See Tracks? Think Train® Week in the United States and Rail Safety Week in Canada and Mexico, the goal is to raise awareness, educate and save lives.

During See Tracks? Think Train® Week, State Operation Lifesaver Programs and safety partners across the U.S. will connect with their communities through in-person and online events, sharing rail safety education information and tips while urging the public to get involved.

“In the U.S., See Tracks? Think Train® Week is all about raising awareness and promoting rail safety education. We’re highlighting the critical importance of making safe choices around railroad tracks and trains,” said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. “Our daily themes emphasize crossing safety for drivers, trespass prevention for pedestrians, safe practices for transit riders, partnerships with first responders and more. This annual initiative unites safety advocates across North America to share in our common goal of saving lives. Everyone has a role in making our communities safer. Know the facts, recognize the signs, make good decisions and join us. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.”

During See Tracks? Think Train® Week, new social media graphics, videos and public service announcements (PSAs) will be released. Two new videos will be launched as part of the ongoing #STOPTrackTragedies campaign, featuring personal stories of people who have been directly affected by rail crossing or trespassing incidents — including victims, friends and family members, locomotive engineers and first responders. The full campaign can be accessed at oli.org/stop-track-tragedies or stoptracktragedies.ca.

“Rail Safety Week reminds Canadians that taking risks near tracks and trains could cost them a limb or their life,” said Chris Day, Interim National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. “We have seen a troubling spike in trespassing incidents in recent months and crossing incidents remain stubbornly high. We have work to do to get to zero – zero incidents, zero deaths, zero injuries. So, we want people to know what they can do to prevent track tragedies and remind them that there is no ‘Undo’ button when it’s them vs. a train.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership for rail safety education this year,” said Iker de Luisa, Director General, Association of Mexican Railroads (AMF). “Our priority is the promotion of safe interactions between railroads and the community. We urge drivers, pedestrians and anyone traveling near railroad tracks and trains to use common sense and be alert. #VesViasPiensaEnTren #CuidaTuVida #SemanaSeguridadVialFerroviaria #CuidadoConElTren.”

In the U.S., the following themes and messaging will be emphasized:

Monday, Sept. 23 kicks off the week with the overarching theme of #STOPTrackTragedies and a focus on Media Outreach and See Tracks? Think Train® Week Proclamations in states and localities. OLI is releasing two new #STOPTrackTragedies video public service announcements (PSAs): Charlie’s Story and Tanner’s Story .

Tuesday, Sept. 24 focuses on the annual observance of Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as join first responders sharing rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 highlights Crossing Safety, with outreach to the public including driver education students, drivers of all ages, shift workers, school bus drivers and farmers as well as outdoor enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings.