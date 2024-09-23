Puget Sound Energy adds two new clean energy projects in Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is proud to announce two large projects in Washington state that will help add more clean energy to its portfolio.

The first is the development of a utility-scale solar facility known as Appaloosa Solar Project that PSE will own and operate. The second is a power purchase agreement signed with BrightNight for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) known as the Greenwater project.

Together, the projects can generate up to 342 MW of energy to help PSE's commitment to diversify its renewable resource mix and meet the state's Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) targets.

Since the passage of CETA in 2019, PSE has added more than 3,800 MW of renewable energy resources to its resource mix. More than half (2,033 MW) of that comes from new resources from 11 projects built to serve the energy needs of our customers.

Appaloosa Solar Project

The Appaloosa Solar Project will be built within the existing PSE Lower Snake River Wind Facility footprint in Garfield County, and will be capable of generating 142 MW of clean energy, enough to power more than 30,000 homes. The project will leverage existing transmission rights and infrastructure. This strategic approach minimizes local impacts and project costs.

The Appaloosa Solar Project will contribute 4% towards PSE's 2030 clean energy targets and help meet peak demand during the summer. It will create employment opportunities for approximately 300 workers during construction with community workforce or project labor agreements being utilized. It will also include local and diverse suppliers when available, promoting economic development in the region.

"We're excited to bring clean, reliable utility-scale solar energy to our customers, especially during peak summer months when cooling demand is high," said Ron Roberts, senior vice president of Energy Resources. "This project demonstrates our commitment to a low-carbon future and advances our efforts to meet Washington state's ambitious clean energy goals."

Construction on the Appaloosa Solar Project will be done by Qcells USA which is providing full renewable value chain and turnkey services on the project including serving as the project developer, module manufacturer and engineering procurement construction (EPC) provider of the site. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 with a commercial operation date expected in December of 2026.