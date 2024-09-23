MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Quality Collision Group has expanded its locations in Washington by acquiring Trew Auto Body. This collision repair brand brings two locations in Bremerton and Olympia, as well as a fantastic work ethic and dedication to customer car repairs.

Trew Auto Body has provided high-quality repairs and served customers in the Bremerton and Olympia areas for four decades. With a strong focus on OEM repairs, Trew Auto Body holds nine OEM certifications, including BMW and Volkswagen. Adding their two locations to Quality Collision Group brings our national shop count to 70 locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Trew Auto Body brings two auto body shops into the Quality Collision Group team. The collision repair brand has received nine OEM certifications, including Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Hyundai, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Volkswagen. Trew Auto Body's commitment to restoring a car's safety and function post-collision has earned the brand the Gold Class I-CAR Award since 2010, establishing Trew Auto Body’s legacy in Washington state.

“We are happy to be bringing Trew Auto Body to the Quality Collision Group team,” says Brent McKinney, VP of Operations of QCG. “This partnership brings many hard-earned assets into our toolbox, and we look forward to expanding our base in Washington state with Trew Auto Body.”

Owner Tammy Trew has always considered the auto body business a family affair. Her parents, Jerry and Sheri, founded Trew Auto Body in 1984 with a shared passion for cars, passing the torch to their daughter. Since taking over her family’s business, Tammy has continued her mother’s and late father’s legacy by opening a second location in Olympia, providing exceptional automobile repairs and quality service.

“It has been an exciting time recently, knowing that our shops will be a part of such a great lineup of brands in the collision repair industry,” says Tammy Trew. “We are thrilled to see the continued growth of Trew Auto Body under Quality Collision Group.”

Trew Auto Body, located at 3700 W Loxie Eagans Blvd. Bremerton, WA 98312, and a second location at 415 S Bay Rd. NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Go to https://www.trewautobody.com/ to learn more about their operations.

For more information about Quality Collision Group or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.qualitycollisiongroup.com/

About Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) is a rapidly expanding network of high-quality collision repair centers prioritizing safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. With 70 facilities across 10 states, QCG companies specialize in restoring vehicles to their pre-accident condition using original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and procedures, providing customers with a smooth, hassle-free experience.