Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Quantum-Si to Host Investor & Analyst Event in New York City on November 20th, 2024

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that the Company will host an Investor & Analyst event in New York City on November 20 th, 2024.

Quantum-Si’s management team will provide updates on the Company’s market opportunities, provide deeper insights into the technology roadmap including new instrument offerings and present data on novel uses of the company’s detection technology to applications beyond Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™.

The event will be live streamed over the internet and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 | 10 AM – 12 PM EST WHERE: Westin NY Times Square, 270 West 43 rd Street, New York, NY, 10036 REGISTRATION LINK (both in-person & virtual): Quantum-Si Investor & Analyst Event

Investors interested in attending should contact QSI investor relations at ir@quantum-si.com. All other guests are invited to view the live or archived webcast virtually on the Investor Relations section of Quantum-Si’s website at https://ir.quantum-si.com/. The archived webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919519609/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Doug Farrell, VP, Investor Relations

ir@quantum-si.com

Media Contact

Katherine Atkinson, SVP, Commercial Marketing

media@quantum-si.com

NEW YORK CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

HARDWARE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS PHARMACEUTICAL COMMUNICATIONS ONCOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE RESEARCH HEALTH

SOURCE: Quantum-Si Incorporated

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 06:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 06:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919519609/en

