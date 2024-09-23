SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a world leader in data integration solutions and Gaming Dynamics, today announced a revolutionary Linked Jackpots solution which is a central part of nearly all games in Australia. Together, they developed specialized tooling for optimization of these products. The experience there, provides them with the tooling for this style of game and is continuing to increase their share in the market. The collaboration continues to strengthen QCI's position in the Australasian market, reflecting its increasing global expansion and consistent reputation for delivering superior solutions.

Tony Toohey, Managing Director of Gaming Dynamics, said "We saw the need for a linked jackpot optimization tool, and through our partnership with QCI their data scientists were able to provide one of the most important datasets in the industry in a well curated form. This combined with QCI's new data visualization tooling is another example of their continued market leadership and further strengthens our business relationship in Australia.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, echoed the enthusiasm, saying, "Linked jackpots present a unique data challenge that we were able to solve with our partnership with Tony Toohey and his team at Gaming Dynamics. Accelerated adoption of this QCI tooling in the Australian market place further validates the business need for this capability.”

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics Gaming Dynamics is a premier Australian distributor of gaming technology, offering advanced gaming solutions to businesses across the country. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders in the gaming industry, Gaming Dynamics is committed to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring their clients have access to the best tools and insights to drive growth and success.