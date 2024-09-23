SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of innovative gaming and hospitality intelligence platforms, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Maropost for Marketing Cloud, its enterprise-grade email marketing tool built to personalize customer communications at scale.

Enhanced with QCI data, Marketing Cloud automates and elevates email marketing to high-value customers, making it more timely, relevant, and engaging. The combined solution connects casinos to their best customers on a deeper level by learning preferences, spotlighting interactions, and enabling VIP experiences

The partnership will be highlighted at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024 in Las Vegas, where team members from Maropost will join QCI at their booth. Together, they will showcase how their integrated solutions empower casino operators to enhance player engagement, improve operational efficiency, and gain actionable insights.

"Maropost is a steadfast supporter of the gaming sector, and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. "Connecting QCI data with Marketing Cloud allows us to offer our clients robust and compliant marketing automation tools. Our partnership is not just strategic; it's essential for the industry's continued growth and success."

Andrew Cardno, QCI's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the urgency of the collaboration: "Maropost's commitment to the gaming industry advances the industry's capabilities. Their proven marketing automation platform, which sends more than 104 million emails each day, enables casino operators to effectively and compliantly deliver hyper-personalized offers, increasing response rates and driving revenue.”

Jarred Young, VP of Revenue at Maropost, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership: "Our collaboration with QCI has been a game-changer for casino operators. By integrating QCI's rich data with Maropost's powerful email automation, we've unlocked next-level guest engagement. We're proud to stand with QCI to deliver the solutions our clients urgently need."

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the pioneer behind the QCI Platform, an artificial general intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with real-time tools designed for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. Managing over $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, QCI's platform serves as a best-in-class solution for on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based operations. Our data-driven, AGI-powered software facilitates swift, informed decision-making, optimizing resources, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. Co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno, QCI is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Maropost