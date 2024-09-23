BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the addition of third-party detections for defense in-depth with Managed Threat Complete (MTC), the company’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution. Rapid7’s global service now includes coverage for CrowdStrike Falcon, SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Native endpoint security has always been part of Rapid7's defense-in-depth approach. Now, by enriching and layering SOC expertise with third-party endpoint detections, MTC delivers a more comprehensive defense of the customer's extended ecosystem.

Rapid7’s MDR service goes beyond endpoint telemetry alone and leverages its leading next-gen SIEM foundation to integrate and correlate diverse telemetry across the attack surface - endpoint, network, user, cloud. This wider coverage, combined with Rapid7’s expertise, provides critical context and faster investigations for more effective response for the modern attack surface. The additional endpoint support announced today builds on Rapid7’s strategy to provide modern attack surface monitoring across endpoint, cloud service providers, identity and access management, and network security solutions.

“Our leading next-gen SIEM allows Rapid7 to process broad telemetry and was purpose built to operationalize our SOC expertise to deliver unparallelled clarity for our MDR service,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “Adding third-party detection support to Managed Threat Complete deepens our visibility across a customer’s environment, which in turn helps us respond even more quickly and efficiently to threats.”

With the addition of extended ecosystem monitoring, customers can connect the supported tools in their environment to MDR for triage, investigation, and response. Rapid7’s SOC analysts now can better serve customers with: