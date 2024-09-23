SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Rasa, a leading generative conversational AI platform, announced today it will host CALM SUMMIT '24. A one-day conference in New York City, New York, on October 30, 2024, the summit is designed to tackle the challenges and opportunities of scaling conversational AI in today’s enterprise environments. The event will explore next-generation conversational AI architectures by bringing together prominent speakers from GitLab,Mastercard, Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon,Conversation Design Institute, and more.

The conference is curated for tech developers and business leaders seeking to expand their knowledge of conversational AI. Attendees can connect with industry experts, gain practical insights, and explore new tools to enhance their work. It will take place in New York City, New York, on October 30, 2024.

Conference Theme: Building the Future of Responsible, Personalized, and Scalable Conversational Experiences

"CALM SUMMIT '24 is designed to cut through the noise and deliver real, actionable insights for conversational AI practitioners, tech developers, and business leaders. We’re focused on giving these teams the tools and knowledge they need to refine their systems and push their AI capabilities further. This summit is all signal, no noise – a place where people can come to solve real-world challenges and walk away with solutions they can apply immediately." – Alan Nichol, Co-Founder and CTO of Rasa.

CALM SUMMIT '24 features a packed and curated agenda with keynotes, focused sessions, panel discussions, and masterclasses. The event will provide practitioners with actionable insights and hands-on experience in improving customer interactions, reducing AI limitations, and refining conversational AI systems to meet business goals.

Featured Speakers:

Donghao Huang, VP of Research and Development, Mastercard , presenting on “Optimizing and Benchmarking Open-Source LLMs for Conversational AI.” Mr. Huang is VP of R&D at Mastercard, where he founded the company's Singapore R&D division. As the global R&D lead for emerging technologies, Mr. Huang focuses on integrating cutting-edge technologies like Web3, quantum, and generative AI into payment systems. With extensive experience in software development and R&D, he holds degrees from prestigious universities in China and Singapore and is pursuing a doctoral degree in AI at Singapore Management University.

William Arias, Staff Developer Advocate, GitLab , presenting on “MLOps Tales: Uniting Traditional NLP and LLMs for Conversational AI.” Mr. Arias has work experience from Intel, Oracle, Broadcom, the Czech University of Economics, and GitLab. He has participated in numerous projects involving software, hardware design, education, and innovation across different industries. He leverages his experience as an engineer and educator to create Proof of Concepts and actively share knowledge as a public speaker in open source and technology events worldwide.

Chris Kedzie, Principal Researcher, Microsoft , presenting on “LLM-Rubric: Aligning Language Models with Humans for Scalable Dialogue System Evaluation.” Mr. Kedzie specializes in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning. His work focuses on advancing AI systems for real-world applications. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University.

Martin Lukan, Senior Data Scientist, Deutsche Telekom , presenting on “The CSD Chatbot: An Unexpected Journey to the CALM Future.” Mr. Lukan studied at the UWCAD College in Italy and earned a Ph.D. in Epidemiology Statistics in Košice, Slovakia. A research scientist for several years, he joined IT in 2013. He has contributed to various projects, ranging from data quality management to solution design on a Hadoop datalake. For the past 5 years, he has focused as a data scientist developing chatbots.

Stephanie Rymer, Lead Experience Designer, Verizon , presenting on “Thinking Outside the Chatbox: Toward Richer Conversational Experiences.” Ms. Rymer is focused on creating scalable frameworks for immersive conversational experiences. She holds a Bachelor of Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Cambridge.

Hans van Dam, CEO, Conversation Design Institute , presenting on “From 1M to 1B Customers: Scaling with Conversational AI.” Mr. van Dam has trained professionals worldwide in conversational AI and works with Fortune 500 companies to make their chatbots more human-centric, effective, and inclusive. He also leads the CDI Foundation, a non-profit that develops design standards and provides scholarships within the industry. He is currently a Senior Industry Research Fellow at RMIT University.

Masterclasses and Hands-On Sessions:

Attendees can participate in masterclasses that dive deep into the practical implementation of conversational AI technologies. Topics include: