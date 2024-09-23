SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
Rasa, a leading generative conversational AI platform, announced today it will host CALM SUMMIT '24. A one-day conference in New York City, New York, on October 30, 2024, the summit is designed to tackle the challenges and opportunities of scaling conversational AI in today’s enterprise environments. The event will explore next-generation conversational AI architectures by bringing together prominent speakers from GitLab,Mastercard, Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon,Conversation Design Institute, and more.
Registration for CALM SUMMIT '24 is open. The conference is curated for tech developers and business leaders seeking to expand their knowledge of conversational AI. Attendees can connect with industry experts, gain practical insights, and explore new tools to enhance their work. It will take place in New York City, New York, on October 30, 2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Conference Theme: Building the Future of Responsible, Personalized, and Scalable Conversational Experiences
"CALM SUMMIT '24 is designed to cut through the noise and deliver real, actionable insights for conversational AI practitioners, tech developers, and business leaders. We’re focused on giving these teams the tools and knowledge they need to refine their systems and push their AI capabilities further. This summit is all signal, no noise – a place where people can come to solve real-world challenges and walk away with solutions they can apply immediately." – Alan Nichol, Co-Founder and CTO of Rasa.
CALM SUMMIT '24 features a packed and curated agenda with keynotes, focused sessions, panel discussions, and masterclasses. The event will provide practitioners with actionable insights and hands-on experience in improving customer interactions, reducing AI limitations, and refining conversational AI systems to meet business goals.
Featured Speakers:
Masterclasses and Hands-On Sessions:
Attendees can participate in masterclasses that dive deep into the practical implementation of conversational AI technologies. Topics include:
Rasa's CEO, Melissa Gordon, added, "By bringing together the brightest minds in conversational AI, we provide a platform where participants can exchange knowledge, explore new technologies, and gain hands-on experience. We want participants to leave CALM SUMMIT '24 feeling empowered, equipped with practical strategies, and ready to tackle the next stage in their AI journey. It’s a great opportunity to learn directly from industry leaders shaping conversational AI's future."
About Rasa:
Rasa is the leader in generative conversational AI, empowering enterprises to optimize customer service processes and reduce costs by enabling next-level AI assistant development and operation at scale. Combining pro-code and no-code options, our platform allows cross-team collaboration for smarter and faster AI assistant building to accelerate time-to-value significantly. Our unique approach transparently leverages an LLM-native dialogue engine that makes Rasa a reliable and innovative partner for enterprises seeking to significantly enhance their customer interactions with seamless conversational experiences. Rasa provides the data privacy, security, and scalability our Fortune 500 enterprise customers need. Rasa is privately held, with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Basis Set Ventures, PayPal Ventures, and StepStone Group. www.rasa.com
For more information or to register for CALM SUMMIT '24, visit calmsummit24.com or contact marketing@rasa.com.
