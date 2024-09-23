TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe Canada”) is pleased to announce the launch of two new ETF series of RBC Funds from RBC iShares. The RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund and the RBC Life Science and Technology Fund, managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (“RBC GAM Inc.”), offer diversified access to U.S. markets and now trade under the symbols RUMG and RLST, respectively.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Cboe Canada with the listing of these two new ETF Series of RBC Funds,” said Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director, ETFs at RBC Global Asset Management Inc. “By launching these new actively managed ETFs, we are providing Canadian advisors and investors who prefer to invest using ETFs with access to the long-standing investment expertise of RBC GAM’s North American Equity team.”

RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund - ( RUMG ) aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in mid-capitalized U.S. listed equities. The fund’s holdings are diversified across industries within the U.S. market, and the fund will review economic, industry, and company‑specific information to assess companies’ growth prospects.

RBC Life Science and Technology Fund ( RLST ) is designed to provide long-term capital growth through investments in equity securities of U.S. companies in the life sciences and technology sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, internet infrastructure, and telecommunications.

“RBC iShare’s latest additions to their product shelf provide both diversified exposure to U.S. markets and new options for those looking to invest in science and technology during an era defined by innovation,” added Rob Marrocco, Global Head of ETF Listings at Cboe Global Markets. “We are honoured that RBC iShares has chosen Cboe Canada as the preferred listing venue for their newest ETF series and look forward to furthering our partnership as we continue to bring innovative solutions to the Canadian ETF landscape.”

The new funds are now trading alongside twelve RBC GAM ETFs already listed on Cboe Canada. Investors can trade units of all RBC GAM ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

Cboe Canada is home to ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers, a wide range of Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. Cboe consistently facilitates 15% of all volume traded in Canadian listed securities. Click here for a complete view of all securities listed on Cboe Canada.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future.

Cboe powers ETF Market Canada, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. RBC’s success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring the vision, values and strategy to life so they can help clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, RBC has a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $575 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.