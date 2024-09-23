Sections
September 25, 2024

ReCode Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

ReCode Therapeutics, a clinical-stage genetic medicines company using tissue-specific delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Chardan’s 8 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference Format: Panel, Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings Date: September 30, 2024 Company Presentation Time: 9:00 am – 9:30 am EST Panel Participation: Next Generation Delivery Strategies at 3:00 pm EST Location: New York

2024 RBC Capital Markets Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Conference Format: Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings Date: October 1, 2024 Presentation Time: 11:20 am – 11:50 am EST Location: Virtual

About ReCode Therapeutics

ReCode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company using precision delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode’s proprietary Selective Organ Targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform enables highly precise and targeted delivery of genetic medicines directly to the organs, tissues, and cells implicated in disease, enabling improved efficacy and potency. ReCode’s lead programs include RCT1100 for the treatment of primary ciliary dyskinesia caused by pathogenic mutations in the DNAI1 gene, and RCT2100 for the treatment of the 10% of people with cystic fibrosis who have genetic mutations in the CFTR gene that do not respond to currently approved CFTR modulators. RCT1100 and RCT2100 are inhaled disease-modifying mRNA-based therapies formulated using the SORT LNP delivery platform. ReCode is expanding its pipeline to develop potential therapies for other rare and common genetic diseases, including musculoskeletal, central nervous system, liver, and infectious disease indications.

ReCode has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal as a Best Place to Work. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.



