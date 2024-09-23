BROOMFIELD, Colo. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Recurly ® today announced its own brand evolution, significantly enhancing its platform to further its mission of empowering brands to stay ahead of evolving subscriber expectations. Leveraging years of experience processing billions in subscriptions transactions and interactions, and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), the company reveals Recurly Compass. This suite of AI-driven tools will deliver personalized, proactive insights, empowering subscription teams to swiftly identify and act on new growth opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918535822/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As consumers increasingly prefer subscriptions, established brands like Alaska Airlines are launching membership programs to cultivate lifelong customer relationships. At the same time, subscription-first companies like Scentbird, and FabFitFun rely on clear, proactive insights to uncover new opportunities and tackle the complexities of scaling.

“Consumer brands are navigating the challenges of expanding their subscription programs while keeping pace with shifts in subscriber expectations,” said Joe Rohrlich, CEO at Recurly. “Our commitment is to make every brand a subscription expert with a platform that helps subscription leaders build, scale, and stay ahead of consumer expectations. We are the partner they need to get ahead of what’s next—helping customers chart the course, push the pace and go the distance to grow and retain subscribers.”

Empowering Brands to Get Ahead of What's Next

Continuing a commitment to helping brands build exceptional subscription experiences, Recurly Compass reveals tailored insights to each subscription business, built on Recurly’s years of global expertise and using cutting-edge AI innovation—guiding brands to their next best action. With conversational assistant capabilities, and a focus on personalization, predictability, and accelerated business insights, Recurly Compass bridges the gap between technology and the evolving needs of subscribers.

“Over the years, Recurly has always been a reliable partner, not only offering a comprehensive platform but consistently providing valuable insights explained by their team,” said Andrei Rebrov, CTO and co-founder at Scentbird. “Now by combining that same data with the power of AI, they’re offering something invaluable—especially at a time when personalization, experience, and growth are at the forefront of our industry. And Recurly Compass will allow us to make educated decisions faster.”

The company’s brand evolution now features a vibrant, differentiated and modern visual identity that aligns with its subscriber-centric approach. Global expansion that includes new offices in London and Medellin, Colombia—with Austin, Texas soon to follow—underscores this exciting milestone. Recurly’s headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado will continue to grow as part of this momentum. In a year full of growth and innovation, Recurly has already delivered revolutionary dashboards and built-in benchmarks and its lifecycle engagement tool that drives proactive, personalized in-app experiences to keep subscribers engaged and increase brand loyalty.

To learn more about Recurly, getting ahead of what’s next, and to explore the brand evolution, visit www.recurly.com.

About Recurly