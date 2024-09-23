CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics, one of North America's fastest-growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers, today announced the launch of its Logistics Health Assessment. This collaborative assessment is designed to help companies better understand their logistics pain points and identify areas needing improvement amid disruption, demand/price volatility and increased customer expectations. Redwood’s Logistics Assessment goes beyond traditional industry analytics by incorporating in-depth analysis on transportation technology applications and partners, as well as performance benchmarks for existing 3PL partners.

Leveraging the expertise of trusted advisors in the logistics execution and technology industry, the assessment provides tailored guidance to meet company specific needs. Companies will gain clear, actionable insights for immediate results, as well as enhanced connectivity through integrated data, analytics, systems, applications, and streamlined automation and orchestration. Additionally, the assessment provides a comprehensive analysis, assessing all critical logistics areas including procurement, transportation, operations, forwarding, global trade and warehousing.

“The introduction of our Logistics Health Assessment furthers Redwood's commitment to meeting customers wherever they are in their logistics journey," said Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood. "No matter their challenges or level of expertise, Redwood can provide in-depth analysis of your freight and technology solutions to assess the maturity of your strategy, benchmark your performance against industry standards, and provide a strategic roadmap to success.”

The Redwood Logistics Health Assessment includes three tiers, each designed to provide deeper insights and more comprehensive solutions:

Tier 1: Foundation Assessment- An in-depth analysis of your freight and technology solutions to assess the maturity of your logistics strategy.

Tier 2: Benchmark Assessment- Builds on the foundational audit, adding a comprehensive benchmark evaluation to compare your performance against industry standards and peers.