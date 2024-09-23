RefMed Announces Mike Lundberg as New Chief Client Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RefMed, the leading provider of state and Medicare fee schedule modules for the workers' compensation and auto casualty industry, today announced the appointment of Mike Lundberg as its new Chief Client Officer. This strategic hire comes as RefMed has expanded its services to meet the growing demand for streamlined medical billing and reimbursement reference data.

In his new role, Lundberg will oversee RefMed's sales and client services operations, ensuring the company maintains its commitment to delivering high-quality, up-to-date fee schedule modules and exceptional customer support. His extensive experience will also drive continuing innovation, enhancement and expansion of RefMed's suite of products, including the State Fee Schedule Plus Module and Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Module.

Mike Lundberg, RefMed Chief Client Officer

"I'm thrilled to join RefMed at this exciting time of growth and innovation," said Lundberg. "The complexity of medical billing and reimbursement in workers' compensation and auto casualty presents unique challenges for payers. I look forward to working with our team to enhance our client services and ensure that our solutions continue to meet and exceed the evolving needs of the industry."

RefMed's fee schedule modules, previously delivered by Optum, have become indispensable tools for organizations navigating the complex landscape of workers' compensation and auto casualty billing. The company's solutions offer: