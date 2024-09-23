BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced Kate Danella, head of Regions’ Consumer Banking Group, has again been honored by American Banker magazine as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Banking.”

Kate Danella, head of Consumer Banking for Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Regions, we believe everyone deserves a personalized path to financial confidence from someone who cares, and Kate and her teams bring this commitment to life through the personalized Regions Greenprint® plans they develop with customers to help them achieve their goals,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp.

“The Regions Greenprint enhancements made this spring under Kate’s leadership continue our multi-year journey to give customers greater insights and control over managing and growing their finances,” Turner said. “This includes such tools as Regions Early Pay, Regions Overdraft Grace and streamlining business checking offerings to give customers clearer account options and the ability to avoid monthly fees. Kate’s been a driving force behind these innovations and keeps the customer at the heart of every decision. That commitment, and the dedication of our teams, have also helped Regions earn one of the top reputations in the nation, as seen just two weeks ago in American Banker’s Top 20 Banks By Reputation list.”

While Danella has been recognized for three straight years as one of American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking, this marks the sixth consecutive year overall for Danella to earn various accolades from the publication. This year’s “Most Powerful” honorees, recognizing the industry’s most influential and top-performing women leaders, are featured in American Banker’s October 2024 issue.

Danella became head of Consumer Banking at Regions in May 2022 after serving as Chief Strategy and Client Experience Officer for Regions. She joined the company in July 2015 as Wealth Strategy and Effectiveness Executive, later leading Private Wealth Management and serving as head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships.

Before Regions, Danella held leadership roles for 13 years in sales, strategy, client services, and marketing for Capital Group Companies.

“Whether it’s a student opening their first checking account, a first-time homebuyer, someone investing for retirement, a small-business owner financing an expansion, or someone improving their home, Kate and her teams are building the relationships with customers that earn Regions the right to be their primary bank,” Turner concluded. “She is a thoughtful, strategic leader who not only inspires her team to continually improve but actively looks for talent across Regions she can pour her experience into and help develop. It’s great to see American Banker again recognize and honor such a special leader and person.”

See American Banker’s website for the full list of this year’s honorees and to read the magazine’s profile of Danella.

