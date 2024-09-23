Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Registration Now Open for Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025

PORTLAND, Maine & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier tradeshow and conference for solar and storage professionals, today opened registration for its February 25-27, 2025 flagship event at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. Building upon previous years, IESNA 2025 will feature an expanded exhibit hall, curated conference program, and impactful networking activities designed to connect clean energy professionals from around the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918263014/en/

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 (Photo: Business Wire)

With 24 sessions, one full-day workshop, and two half-day workshops, the 2025 conference program will explore grid resilience and reliability improvements, advancements in residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar deployments, and the continued evolution of energy storage technologies. Attendees will gain insight into the latest developments in manufacturing, strategies for expanding EV charging infrastructure, and the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs).

The conference will also explore the regulatory landscape and clean energy workforce development, focusing on training and diversity initiatives essential for the industry's continued growth.

“With surging demand and extreme weather intensifying pressure on the grid, IESNA 2025 will focus on the solutions set to revolutionize power infrastructure and redefine how communities and industries consume energy,” said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. “Through our expanded exhibit hall and curated educational program, IESNA will offer unrivaled opportunities for solar and storage professionals to forge strategic partnerships, connect with key suppliers, and stay ahead of emerging technologies.”

Event Highlights

  • The exhibit hall will feature over 550 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions across solar, energy storage, EV charging, and DERs—including industry powerhouses Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar, ESS, and more. New-for-2025 is a dedicated Manufacturing Pavilion, providing industry professionals the opportunity to connect with solar and storage production machinery and equipment manufacturers and source the latest solutions.
  • The 5thannual Solar Games installer competition will put teams from across North America to the test building residential solar + storage systems live in the exhibit hall. Applications to compete closethis Friday,September 20, 2024: Interested installers should submit their information today.
  • Engaging onsite activities —including new-for-2025 site tours, a networking luncheon, the Connection Lounge, The Hub presentation space, and After Party—will further inform, connect, and inspire.

Register Today

To secure your spot at the Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 conference and expo with an exclusive early bird discount, please click here.

Stay Connected

Get the latest news on Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 by signing up for event updates.

About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing production machinery/equipment. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Join 10,000+ energy leaders and 550+ exhibitors on February 25-27, 2025 in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: intersolar.us

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: divcom.com

