Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier tradeshow and conference for solar and storage professionals, today opened registration for its February 25-27, 2025 flagship event at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. Building upon previous years, IESNA 2025 will feature an expanded exhibit hall, curated conference program, and impactful networking activities designed to connect clean energy professionals from around the globe.
With 24 sessions, one full-day workshop, and two half-day workshops, the 2025 conference program will explore grid resilience and reliability improvements, advancements in residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar deployments, and the continued evolution of energy storage technologies. Attendees will gain insight into the latest developments in manufacturing, strategies for expanding EV charging infrastructure, and the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs).
The conference will also explore the regulatory landscape and clean energy workforce development, focusing on training and diversity initiatives essential for the industry's continued growth.
“With surging demand and extreme weather intensifying pressure on the grid, IESNA 2025 will focus on the solutions set to revolutionize power infrastructure and redefine how communities and industries consume energy,” said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. “Through our expanded exhibit hall and curated educational program, IESNA will offer unrivaled opportunities for solar and storage professionals to forge strategic partnerships, connect with key suppliers, and stay ahead of emerging technologies.”
Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing production machinery/equipment. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Join 10,000+ energy leaders and 550+ exhibitors on February 25-27, 2025 in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: intersolar.us
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: divcom.com
