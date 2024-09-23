REJO Unveils Innovative Heating Devices REJO AF1 and REJO Mate Air

Announces Global Expansion Plans at InterTabac 2024

Signing of MOU with a major partner from Czech Republic

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REJO, a pioneering brand in heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco industry, made a significant impact at this year’s InterTabac event, further solidifying its position as a pioneering global provider in innovative tobacco solutions.

As the world’s leading event for tobacco industry, InterTabac serves as a key platform for industry players to showcase their latest products and technologies. REJO’s participation underscored its growing global influence and commitment to advancing the future of smoking.

Committed to enhancing smoking experience At InterTabac 2024, REJO’s booth was a focal point of attention, drawing crowds with its vibrant displays and cutting-edge product presentations.

The brand’s messaging focused on its mission to enhancing smoking experience by offering alternatives through advanced technologies. REJO’s mission is to deliver diversified and high quality HNB products while significantly reducing harmful chemicals resonated with attendees, earning praise from industry experts and consumers alike.

REJO emphasized the core values of innovation, high-quality and a deep respect for the rich traditions of tobacco, all while embracing modern advancements. The tagline “Embrace the Future of Change” encapsulated REJO’s forward-thinking approach, positioning the brand as not only evolving with the times but also shaping the future of the industry.

Introducing REJO AF1 and REJO Mate Air A major highlight of REJO’s participation in InterTabac was the unveiling of its two new products: the REJO AF1 and REJO Mate Air. These devices represent the latest advancements in HNB technology, featuring cutting-edge design and functionality that meet the needs of modern smokers.

The REJO AF1 is a state-of-art heating device specifically designed for granular sticks, providing an ideal pairing with its own branded tobacco granular sticks OICES and herbal granular sticks TOZE. Leveraging advanced hot airflow heating technology, REJO AF1 ensures that each tobacco granule is evenly and thoroughly heated. This method preserves the natural tobacco aroma while reducing the production of harmful chemicals, delivering a richer and more satisfying smoking experience.

Three main colors of the new REJO AF1 Heating Device

The REJO Mate Air is another innovative addition to REJO’s product lineup, ideal for users who prioritize portability without compromising performance. This compact and lightweight device is equipped with advanced round heating technology to produce dense clouds and full-bodied flavor. Its sleek design and user-friendly features make it an excellent choice for both new and experienced HNB users.

Full series of the new REJO Mate Air Heating Device

Increasing Global Reach In addition to showcasing its latest products, REJO announced global expansion plans, marking a major milestone in the brand’s international growth.

REJO has already established a strong presence in Southeast Asia, introducing the HOMER and SIU heated stick products to Malaysia and Indonesia, where demand for heat-not-burn product is rising.