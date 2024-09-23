MADRID, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repsol (REP), based in Madrid, is a global multi-energy company that creates value through innovation, efficiency, and respect to drive progress in society and achieve a profitable energy transition, today announced that Repsol Senior Investor Relations Officer Álvaro Visús will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 25th. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: September 25, 2024 TIME: 10:30 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Strategic Update 24-27 ( Link ) focus on achieving a profitable energy transition, which prioritizes investments with Repsol’s current integrated portfolio of quality assets and low-carbon initiatives, attractive shareholder remuneration, and the maintenance of financial strength.

About Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy company that is capable of meeting all its customers' needs, whether at home or on the move. It employs 25,000 people in more than twenty countries and serves twenty-four million customers.