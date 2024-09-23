MILPITAS, CA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the leading provider of supply chain resiliency solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of The Resilinc Academy, a new educational platform that provides self-paced, interactive Supply Chain Risk & Resiliency and Product training. This interactive learning experience utilizes a multi-modal approach, incorporating simulations, written materials, and verbal content to develop users' supply chain resiliency skillsets with each course concluding with an assessment to measure a user's level of understanding.

"The Resilinc Academy represents a significant step forward in our commitment to empowering our customers and partners with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate today's complex supply chain landscape," said April Oman, Chief Customer Officer at Resilinc. "By offering personalized, interactive learning experiences, we're not just teaching about our products – we're cultivating a deeper understanding of supply chain resiliency principles that will help organizations build more robust and agile supply networks in an ever-evolving business environment." The Resilinc Academy employs a dual-pronged educational approach designed to empower supply chain professionals. First, it offers a broader curriculum that covers cutting-edge supply chain risk and resiliency management concepts and industry best practices. These insights, curated by seasoned risk management practitioners, provide users with real-world expertise and actionable strategies. Furthermore, it delivers in-depth, hands-on courses covering all core Resilinc products, focusing on leveraging critical features within the Resilinc Platform to their fullest extent.

"This innovative platform is designed to meet each user where they are, providing personalized learning paths that adapt to individual needs and skill levels,” said Oman. “With the Resilinc Academy, we're putting our customers' success at the forefront.”

The Resilinc Academy currently caters to users who are new to Resilinc or in the initial stages of their supply chain resiliency journey. Additionally, the academy is in the process of creating a certification program focused on supply chain risk management, aimed at assisting risk and resiliency professionals and their organizations in achieving greater resilience.

