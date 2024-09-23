ReSync Bio Launches to Automate Data and Operations in Drug Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

ReSync Bio, a scientific software provider accelerating preclinical R&D, today announced the company’s launch and a fundraise from Caffeinated Capital, Atria Ventures and leading angel investors including Ramsey Homsany, co-founder of Octant Bio. The company will use the funds to make key hires and commercialize their platform, which is now available for use by companies and academics.

Preclinical drug discovery today is slowed by numerous bottlenecks. Disconnected software tools make it difficult to coordinate data across various computational models, in-house labs, and contract research organizations (CROs). Disorganized and siloed data makes adopting modern AI tooling difficult. This forces pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to keep reinventing the data engineering wheel with bespoke solutions that take time and resources away from their science.

“Our mission is to accelerate drug discovery programs across the industry,” said ReSync Founder and CEO Mihir Trivedi. “AI advances in generative drug discovery have transformed throughput on the digital side, but major challenges remain in translating this progress to the experimental side of the life sciences, where it takes far too long to go from idea to assay data. ReSync is a bridge that synergizes the digital and experimental worlds to help bring therapeutics to the clinic faster.”

ReSync was inspired by Trivedi’s tenure as an early engineer at PostEra, where he saw firsthand the need for more standard tooling in AI-driven drug discovery. ReSync’s platform is designed to help companies organize and train their data, models, and experimental workflows more efficiently.

“The reality in the lab today is that AI drug discovery programs are hindered by uncoordinated experiments and unstructured data,” said Chris Leiter of Atria Ventures. “ReSync is a universal tool that any life sciences company can use to eliminate preclinical bottlenecks and make their data work smarter. ReSync is the essential automation layer of the life sciences that makes AI bioacceleration possible.”

ReSync’s platform automates coordination between drug discovery teams and their labs - whether they be in-house or external CROs. The software includes tightly controlled permissioning that lets companies control data access and promote collaboration while protecting IP.

“Companies like Microsoft and NVIDIA are investing billions in AI-powered drug discovery platforms and services, but there’s still a huge unmet need for better data infrastructure to realize the potential of these technologies,” said Varun Gupta of Caffeinated Capital. “We believe ReSync can become a keystone of the AI drug discovery space that enables hundreds of other companies to bring lifesaving therapeutics to market.”

“ReSync’s goal is to make therapeutics companies more efficient, so they make decisions faster and ultimately bring therapies to the clinic – and patients – quickly,” added Trivedi.

About ReSync Bio