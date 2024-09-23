SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced statistically significant, dose dependent increases of interleukin-10 (IL-10) in response to Gemini treatment, using a high sensitivity analysis. This additional positive data follows the previously reported positive topline data from the Phase 1 clinical study of Gemini released on June 24, 2024.

Figure 1. Upregulation of IL-10 at 2 Hours Post Intravenous Administration of Gemini (Graphic: Business Wire)

Using high sensitivity serum IL-10 biomarker analysis to gain further insight into Gemini’s capability for resolution of inflammation, Revelation tested samples from the Phase 1 clinical study. It was found that Gemini induced statistically significant, dose dependent changes in circulatory IL-10 at 2 hours post-dose, with a p-value of < 0.05 or greater, at each of the low, mid, and high dose levels, as shown in Figure 1. The change in IL-10 observed for treatment groups relative to placebo, were a 27-fold increase, 162-fold increase, and 309-fold increase for the low, mid, and high dose groups, respectively.

IL-10 is a potent anti-inflammatory protein that downregulates pro-inflammatory cytokines and is an active contributor to initiating reduction of inflammation. The significant increase of anti-inflammatory IL-10 with no significant increase in pro-inflammatory IL-1β and TNF-α confirms TLR4 binding unique to Gemini, and is further evidence of the reprogramming of the innate immune response, enabling Gemini to initiate resolution of inflammation and promote the healing process.

The observed increase of IL-10 in humans is consistent with prior preclinical studies performed by Revelation where an increase in IL-10 was observed in healthy animals as well as efficacy models, including the ischemia/reperfusion model of acute kidney injury and unilateral ureteral obstruction model of kidney injury. This demonstrates the potential for Gemini in our target indications, including prevention of AKI following cardiac surgery.

“We are very pleased to see such a clear increase in interleukin-10 levels. This confirms how we can use Gemini to fine tune the innate immune response and speed the healing process through immunostimulatory preconditioning,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “This new data underlines the potential benefit of Gemini for patients, and we are committed to moving rapidly into our Phase 1b study in late 2024.”

About Gemini

Gemini is the Company’s proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD ® ), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist. TLR4 stimulation with PHAD potentially preconditions the innate immune system to respond to a subsequent stress, such as ischemia (loss of blood flow) or bacterial infection. Gemini is initially being developed as a single dose preconditioning therapy for two target indications: as a pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity of acute kidney injury due to cardiac surgery (GEMINI-AKI program) and as a pretreatment to reduce the incidence, duration, and severity of post-surgical infection (GEMINI-PSI program). In addition, Gemini has the potential to be a long-term treatment to stop or slow the progression of chronic kidney disease (GEMINI-CKD program). Revelation believes Gemini works through trained immunity, which redirects and attenuates the innate immune response to external stress (infection, trauma, etc.). Preclinical studies evaluating models of AKI or bacterial infection have demonstrated pretreatment with Gemini can reduce the severity and duration of AKI or bacterial infection, respectively. Additionally, preclinical studies evaluating a model of CKD demonstrate the potential of Gemini as a treatment to prevent kidney tissue scarring following the onset of severe inflammation.

About the Phase 1 Study

The Phase 1 study enrolled 40 healthy individuals 18 to 55 years of age, was conducted in Australia and evaluated escalating doses (placebo, low, mid, and high dose) of intravenously administered Gemini. The primary endpoint was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of Gemini. Additionally, multiple biomarkers of clinical activity were evaluated.

As previously reported, the primary endpoint to evaluate the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of Gemini was met and a maximum tolerated dose in healthy volunteers was identified. In addition, Gemini administration engaged multiple beneficial markers of the innate immune system, including mobilization of innate immune cells, and increased IL-10, Interleukin-1 Receptor Antagonist (IL-1RA), Neutrophil Gelatinase Associated Lipocalin (NGAL), and relatively low levels of Interleukin-6 (IL-6). Importantly, Gemini administration did not induce significant increases in serum TNF-α or IL-1β, markers associated with inflammatory damage.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including prevention of post-surgical infection, prevention of acute kidney injury, and for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

