Revelyst, a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies and a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), and 5 Horizons, a global leader in accessories for the work, outdoor and sporting goods markets, today announced a strategic licensing partnership and the launch of CamelBak Pro, a line of innovative hydration products designed to help workers stay hydrated on the job.

CamelBak Pro includes several size and color variations of backpacks, waist packs and tool belts, all crafted from rugged materials to withstand demanding work environments. Each product incorporates CamelBak’s proprietary hydration technology, ensuring workers have access to reliable hydration solutions throughout their day. (Photo: Business Wire)

This licensing deal unites Revelyst, 5 Horizons and CamelBak® — a global leader in hydration solutions and a brand in the Revelyst Adventure Sports platform—behind a quest to enhance worker performance and safety through proper hydration. Because the average adult loses two-and-a-half to three quarts of water daily, drinking at least 100 ounces is needed to avoid fatigue. Hydration is essential for workers on job sites, construction projects or farms and ranches. With increased hydration comes increased focus, productivity and safety—something all companies should keep top of mind when outfitting their crews with essential tools for the job.

“CamelBak is synonymous with hydration, and the launch of CamelBak Pro is a natural expansion of our global brand, which has been a leader in hydration solutions for outdoor enthusiasts and military personnel for decades,” said Jeff McGuane, President of Revelyst Adventure Sports. “We are excited to bring our expertise in hydration to the work market, ensuring that workers stay hydrated and perform at their best.”

Products in the CamelBak Pro line are designed to improve worker performance and promote job site safety by providing convenient, reliable access to hydration. CamelBak Pro includes several size and color variations of backpacks, waist packs and tool belts, all crafted from rugged materials to withstand demanding work environments. Each product incorporates CamelBak’s proprietary hydration technology, ensuring workers have access to reliable hydration solutions throughout their day.

“For 5 Horizons, a global leader in accessories for the work, outdoor and sporting goods markets, this partnership is a tremendous opportunity to impact worker performance, health and safety,” said Kevin Lehrer, Co-CEO of 5 Horizons Group. “Our expertise in developing durable, high-quality accessories combined with CamelBak’s innovative hydration technology results in a product line that advances the needs of today's workforce.”

CamelBak Pro is available now on camelbak.com/pro and through select retailers and industrial partners.

About CamelBak

Founded in 1989, CamelBak ® invented the hands-free hydration category and is the global leader in personal hydration gear. CamelBak is achieving its mission to continually reinvent and forever change the way people hydrate and perform by offering a mix of award-winning products that include everything from technical hydration packs to reusable bottles. For more information about CamelBak, please visit https://www.camelbak.com.

About 5 Horizons Group

5 Horizons Group is a global leader in accessories for the Work, Outdoor and Sporting Goods markets. With a focus on innovation, durability and distribution, 5 Horizons Group develops products that enhance performance and improve the lives of workers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

About Revelyst

Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE: GEAR), is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

