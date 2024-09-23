SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Exo (pronounced “echo”), the leader in making medical imaging more accessible, announces the launch of SweepAI™ — a game-changing innovation in ultrasound. SweepAI, now FDA-cleared, brings intelligent cardiac and lung scanning to the Exo Iris ®. This advanced AI offers instant feedback as a user sweeps through an organ, automatically identifying optimal imaging and using the scan session data to give you diagnostic insights — all in real-time, and without internet or cloud reliance.

In 2024 alone, Exo has achieved FDA clearance for a total of 4 AI indications, bringing the total clearances to 9. With the launch of SweepAI, Exo Iris now includes automated AI-based indicators for congestive heart failure, detection of acute decompensated heart failure, stroke volume and heart rate, and determination of left ventricular wall hypertrophy.

“What sets SweepAI apart is its seamless feedback in allowing you to navigate to the right views with minimal cognitive overload,” said Dornoosh Zonoobi, VP of Artificial Intelligence at Exo. “With built-in auto-capture tools that monitor your scanning session, you don’t need to start over if a patient moves. Our AI simplifies the process, ensuring accurate, dependable results every time.”

The debut of SweepAI, alongside other imaging upgrades, marks Exo’s third major update in under a year. With enhancements like automatic flow characterization and superior imaging clarity, Exo Iris is continually evolving, driven by a startup spirit and breakthrough tech that leaves competitors behind.

But Exo isn’t stopping there. Introducing Exo U: the first on-device education platform designed for ultrasound mastery. Exo U offers quick, engaging lessons — think TikTok for POCUS — available right within the app. From probe placement to anatomy recognition, learning ultrasound has never been easier.

“With Exo U, we’re reinventing ultrasound education,” said Arun Nagdev, MD, VP of Clinical at Exo. “We’re moving beyond long lectures. Now, learning happens in real-time, with AI acting as a coach improving your scanning skills. Pick it up, watch, scan. Simple.”

Exo also announced new software upgrades and features for its Exo Iris device and Exo Works ® platform, including auto-color, auto-Doppler, auto-eFAST, OB measurements package and more. These updates reaffirm Exo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of ultrasound technology.

“You won’t find another ultrasound company innovating this fast,” said Sandeep Akkaraju, Co-founder and CEO at Exo. “SweepAI and the continuous improvements to Exo Iris set a new standard for confidence and ease in ultrasound scanning.”

Ready to revolutionize your practice? Discover SweepAI, Exo U, and more, now available on Exo Iris.