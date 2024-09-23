HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Wellnify.ai and Outdoor-Fit, two prominent Nova Scotian companies, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership designed to enhance Outdoor-Fit’s industry-leading outdoor fitness equipment with the Wellnify.ai Community Wellness Engagement App. This partnership aims to combat inactivity among youth and adults, fostering a healthier community through accessible and inclusive fitness solutions.

The Partnership:Wellnify.ai and Outdoor-Fit have come together to create a unique, integrated fitness experience. The combination of Outdoor-Fit’s durable, inclusive, and accessible fitness equipment with Wellnify.ai ’s cutting-edge digital wellness platform, offers a tech-enabled solution exclusive to Outdoor-Fit’s users. The Wellnify.ai app will provide users with on-demand workouts, engaging community challenges, and interactive leaderboards, all designed to motivate and inspire participants to stay active and connected in their fitness journey. This collaboration delivers a seamless blend of physical and digital wellness, elevating the outdoor fitness experience to new heights.

Pilot Project: The partnership’s first initiative will be a pilot project within the Milwaukee School Board, where Outdoor-Fit has implemented the Helios-NA Multigym at 61 schools. The Wellnify.ai app will be introduced to these schools to enhance the current offerings which include: on-demand workouts, interactive leaderboards, and a stronger sense of community engagement through the app.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wellnify.ai to bring a new level of innovation to outdoor fitness,” said John Lewis, Founder and President of Outdoor-Fit. “Our equipment is designed to be durable and accessible for all users. By integrating the Wellnify.ai app, we will provide an industry-leading user experience that makes outdoor fitness more immersive, motivating, and engaging than ever before. Beyond the fantastic user experience and community impact our app provides, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with another Nova Scotia company that shares a similar mission and common values.”

“It makes us incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Outdoor-Fit, another Nova Scotia company, to enhance the health and wellness of schools in Wisconsin,” says Wellnify.ai CEO Travis McDonough. “By merging their cutting-edge Outdoor Gyms with our Community Wellness Digital Ecosystem, we aim to inspire a fresh wave of fitness enthusiasts and foster a lasting commitment to healthy habits and behaviours among students in their region. This collaboration holds immense promise for shaping a healthier future for our communities and sets a new bar for school boards and municipalities to aspire to.”

Call to Action: For all communities looking to enhance their health and wellness offerings, reach out to Wellnify.ai and Outdoor-Fit to explore how this partnership can bring innovative solutions to your local parks, recreation areas, and schools.

About Wellnify.ai: Wellnify.ai is a Community Wellness Engagement company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company’s mission is to inspire communities to embrace healthy behaviours and foster lifelong participation in wellness. Through its innovative digital platform, Wellnify.ai combines gamification, community engagement, and a comprehensive strategy to make the journey to health and wellness both fun and accessible.