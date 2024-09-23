REVOLVING STORE Expands with a Second Location in SoHo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Revolving Store, a network of dynamic retail and art spaces across New York City, is excited to announce the opening of its second location at the prime corner of Broome Street and West Broadway in SoHo. Scheduled to open in early October, this new space will bring Revolving Store's unique blend of rotating pop-ups, galleries, and cafés to one of NYC's most vibrant neighborhoods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923579324/en/

Refer to www.revolvingstore.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the leadership of CEO Salvatore Palella, Revolving Store has quickly established itself as a hub for creativity, innovation, and community. The new SoHo location will continue to build on the success of the flagship store at 293 Church Street, which has become a popular destination for artists and emerging brands to showcase their work and connect with the community. "Our new SoHo location is a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the retail experience in New York City," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Revolving Store Inc. "Our first location has provided a unique platform for artists and businesses to engage with the community and express their creativity. We are thrilled to bring this concept to SoHo, a neighborhood that perfectly aligns with our vision of a dynamic, ever-evolving retail environment."

The SoHo store will feature Revolving Store’s popular café concept, offering a curated selection of artisanal coffees, teas, and pastries. This addition will create an inviting atmosphere for shoppers and locals to relax, socialize, and enjoy a dynamic blend of retail and cultural experiences. Revolving Store’s expansion reflects its commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting emerging artists and brands. The flagship location at 293 Church Street has hosted numerous pop-up shops and art exhibitions, providing a versatile platform for showcasing creativity. The new SoHo space will continue this tradition, offering a fresh, exciting venue for artists, designers, and entrepreneurs to connect with the city’s vibrant community.

About Revolving Store:

Revolving Store is a network of dynamic retail and art spaces across New York City, featuring rotating pop-ups, galleries, and cafés. More than just a shopping destination, Revolving Store is a curated experience designed to elevate the senses and foster community engagement. At Revolving Store, to revolve is an opportunity to evolve. Join the retail revolution and discover what's next at Revolving.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923579324/en/