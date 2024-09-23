General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $3.3 million for the same period a year ago. Full fiscal year 2023 G&A expenses were $14.7 million, compared to $12.2 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to employee-related expenses due to increased headcount and professional fees.

Net loss was $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with a net loss of $12.7 million for the same period a year ago. Full year fiscal 2024 net loss was $68.5 million compared to net loss of $51.8 million for the fiscal year 2023.

About Ersodetug

Ersodetug is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to a unique allosteric site on insulin receptors to counteract the effects of insulin receptor over-activation by insulin and related substances (such as IGF-2), thereby improving hypoglycemia in the setting of hyperinsulinism (HI). Because ersodetug acts downstream from the pancreas, it has the potential to be universally effective at treating hypoglycemia due to any form of HI.

About sunRIZE

The Phase 3 sunRIZE study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel arm study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ersodetug in patients with congenital HI who are experiencing poorly controlled hypoglycemia. Participants between the ages of 3 months to 45 years old are eligible to participate. The study is enrolling up to 56 participants in more than a dozen countries around the world.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of Rezolute, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results of Rezolute, the full year financial results of Rezolute, the ersodetug Expanded Access Program, ersodetug as a sunRIZE Phase 3 study, the ability of ersodetug to become an effective treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism, the effectiveness or future effectiveness of ersodetug for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, statements regarding clinical trial timelines for ersodetug, the RZ402 study, the ability of RZ402 to become an effective treatment for diabetic macular edema, the effectiveness or future effectiveness of RZ402 to become an effective treatment for diabetic macular edema, and statements regarding clinical trial timelines for RZ402. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. Important factors that may cause such a difference include any other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors contained in the Rezolute’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

