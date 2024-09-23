Rezolve Ai Set to Tap into $1 Trillion AI Surge

AI-Powered Commerce Set to Lead Innovation as Industry Booms

Market Set for 40-55% Annual Growth, Says Bain Report*

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-driven commerce, today responded to Bain & Company’s forecast of AI's market explosion, predicting annual growth between 40-55% and a market size approaching $1 trillion by 2027. As AI reshapes industries, Rezolve AI is positioned at the forefront, transforming the commerce landscape through its revolutionary AI-powered solutions.

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve iI, remarked, "This report is a testament to AI’s unparalleled potential. Bain’s projections solidify our vision that AI will redefine global commerce, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. At Rezolve Ai, we are fully committed to harnessing this momentum, enabling businesses to deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized experiences. With our innovative platforms, we’re not just participating in this AI revolution - we’re leading it."

As Bain’s report highlights, leading cloud providers and software vendors are driving much of this transformation through cutting-edge R&D and expanded AI use cases. Rezolve Ai’s proprietary products, such as Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, are designed to help global retailers maximize the value of AI technology, from enhancing the customer experience to streamlining operations.

Following its Nasdaq listing earlier this year, Rezolve Ai is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the rapidly expanding AI market, reinforcing its leadership in the space.

*Sources: Bain & Company’s 2024 AI Market Report ( AI’s Trillion-Dollar Opportunity | Bain & Company ).