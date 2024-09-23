Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Rezolve Ai to Host Virtual Investor Update on September 26, 2024 – Registration Information

Rezolve AI Ltd, Associated Press
  • Rezolve Ai aims to become a Leading AI Platform for Commerce in the Global eCommerce Market
  • Rezolve Ai's foundational LLM - brainpowa – Levels-up Conversational Commerce Across 95 Languages
  • Sets out path to achieve greater than $100 million of expected ARR by 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for commerce, will host its first Virtual Investor Update on Thursday, September 26, 2024, starting at 10:30 AM ET. 

The presentation will be given by Rezolve Ai Chairman and CEO Daniel M. Wagner and select members of Rezolve’s management team.

The Company’s first Investor Update is preceded by its successful Nasdaq listing and recently announced initial growth and distribution partnerships such as Creative Dock, ChatWerk and ePages. These milestones underline Rezolve’s significant potential in the AI-powered eCommerce space, driven by its proprietary foundational Large Language Model (LLM), brainpowa.

The program will include a presentation on the Company's key business areas followed by a moderated Q&A session where Participants can submit questions live. Participants are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the event via email to  investors@rezolve.com. The Virtual Investor Update is expected to conclude by 12:00 PM ET.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Registration for virtual attendance is available as of today in the investor section of Rezolve Ai’s website at https://www.rezolve.com/investors.

About Rezolve Ai: Rezolve AI is a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement and driving growth through innovative technology. For more information, visit  http://www.rezolve.com.

Media Contacts:

Rezolve Ai Urmee Khan Global Head of Communications urmeekhan@rezolve.com +44 7576 094 040

Investor Contact: Kevin McGrath Managing Director TraDigitalIR kevin@tradigitalir.com +1 646 418 7002


