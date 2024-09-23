Rezolve Ai aims to become a Leading AI Platform for Commerce in the Global eCommerce Market

Rezolve Ai's foundational LLM - brainpowa – Levels-up Conversational Commerce Across 95 Languages

Sets out path to achieve greater than $100 million of expected ARR by 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for commerce, will host its first Virtual Investor Update on Thursday, September 26, 2024, starting at 10:30 AM ET.

The presentation will be given by Rezolve Ai Chairman and CEO Daniel M. Wagner and select members of Rezolve’s management team.

The Company’s first Investor Update is preceded by its successful Nasdaq listing and recently announced initial growth and distribution partnerships such as Creative Dock, ChatWerk and ePages. These milestones underline Rezolve’s significant potential in the AI-powered eCommerce space, driven by its proprietary foundational Large Language Model (LLM), brainpowa.

The program will include a presentation on the Company's key business areas followed by a moderated Q&A session where Participants can submit questions live. Participants are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the event via email to investors@rezolve.com. The Virtual Investor Update is expected to conclude by 12:00 PM ET.