RF Investment Partners, a provider of flexible growth capital, announced today its platform investment in Altro and Amici Pharmaceuticals, a complementary pair of founder-owned companies that provide strategic sourcing, market insights, and production of generic pharmaceuticals for the growing companion pet and animal end markets. This strategic investment marks RF's expansion in the healthcare sector as it enters the veterinary and pet-focused pharmaceutical space.

Based in Long Island, NY, “sister” companies Altro and Amici have operated at the intersection of pharmaceutical products and animal health for over 17 years. Altro is a service provider to both veterinary distributors and human generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, while Amici is a virtual pharmaceutical manufacturer with a portfolio of niche products that have uses in both veterinary and human applications. Combining comprehensive industry knowledge with insight into unmet veterinary demand, the companies deliver safe, effective, and affordable products to the industry through their key distribution partners.

RF is partnering with New York-based Aquimont Capital, a healthcare-focused investment firm, and Dallas-based Miramar Equity Partners to support this investment. Known for its specialization in partnering with niche, family-owned businesses, Aquimont brings valuable expertise, operational know-how, and growth opportunities to healthcare businesses.

“During our thorough search for a partner, we sought a group that understood our vision, aligned with our strategic priorities, and elevated our industry experience,” said Aquimont Co-Founders Aron Berke and Nick Lovejoy. “RF exceeded expectations on all accounts, offering ease of close, flexible capital solutions, and a shared commitment to driving organic growth for Altro and Amici. Together, we are honored to build on the strong reputation Altro and Amici have built of providing exceptional customer service and quality products for the pet and human health communities.”

“The simultaneous uptick in pet ownership and increased spending on pet care, combined with RF’s deep healthcare experience, presents a win-win partnership,” shared RF Managing Director Collin Abert. “Altro and Amici have shown impressive growth and innovation in their fields. We are excited to work alongside Aquimont and Miramar, providing a unique debt and equity solution to take advantage of the growing spend, complexity of sourcing, and new opportunities for medications for pet and other animal end markets.”

This acquisition aligns with RF’s mission to invest in high-potential companies that can benefit from flexible growth capital and strategic guidance. RF is actively seeking partnerships with founder-owned and operated pet pharmaceutical and veterinary market leaders. Business owners interested in learning more may contact Collin Abert at cabert@rf-partners.com.

About Altro & Amici Pharmaceuticals

Altro and Amici Pharmaceuticals facilitate the sale of human generic drugs into the animal pharmaceutical market. Altro serves as a strategic service provider to both veterinary distributors and human generic pharmaceutical manufacturers. Amici is a virtual pharmaceutical manufacturer with a portfolio of niche products that have uses in both veterinary and human applications. Altro’s competitive advantage is derived from exceptional service quality, strong industry relationships, and years of aggregated market intelligence and competitive pricing/volume data on pharmaceuticals into animal end markets. Amici leverages proprietary insights and relationships in the animal market from Altro that provide competitive advantages in developing new opportunities.

About Miramar Equity Partners

Miramar Equity Partners (“MEP”) is the private equity platform of Miramar Holdings, a Dallas-based family office investment firm. MEP partners with passionate executives and operators to invest in industry-leading mid-sized businesses. MEP provides patient and flexible capital for liquidity or growth and takes a long-term approach to building and growing businesses in partnership with its founders and management.

About Aquimont Capital

Aquimont Capital is a New York-based healthcare-focused investment firm that specializes in partnering with niche, family-owned businesses looking for liquidity, the next stage of growth, and operational expertise. Formed by Aron Berke and Nick Lovejoy, Aquimont brings 18+ years of healthcare operating experience across various categories, including care delivery and payment models, life sciences, population health, regulatory enforcement, and digital health.