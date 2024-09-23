Richard Chambers Releases Agents of Change Podcast

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced that Richard Chambers — renowned author, speaker, and the former CEO of the IIA — has officially launched his podcast “Agents of Change.” In this impactful podcast series, Chambers sits down with influential leaders from the internal audit and risk professions to discuss what it means to be innovators in their respective fields.

“I’m thrilled to launch my new podcast, Agents of Change, where I can share conversations I have with risk visionaries to discover how they have made a meaningful impact on their organizations and the industry at large,” said Richard Chambers. “As the risk landscape continues to evolve, these conversations are more crucial than ever. It is my hope that the podcast will serve as a valuable connection point for risk professionals and help shine a light on the path ahead.”

In the coming episodes, Chambers will be joined by chief audit executives from top companies like McKinsey & Company and Advance, as well as leading industry experts to discuss topics such as:

The strategic use of AI in internal auditing

Strategies for recruiting and retaining top talent in today's dynamic environment

How internal audit can add value beyond traditional roles

Unconventional approaches to risk management

How the internal audit function can navigate through the current era of 'perma-crisis’

“Richard Chambers’ ‘Agents of Change’ podcast includes vital conversations around the future of connected risk,” said Russ Charlton, Chief Audit Executive at Advance. “By bringing these discussions to the forefront, risk leaders can stay informed and stay ahead in a world where understanding and anticipation are key to success.”

The podcast is a must-listen for all C-level executives who are looking to glean valuable insights from some of the world’s leading managers of enterprise risk. To stay up to date on the latest episodes of “Agents of Change,” listen weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Richard Chambers

Richard Chambers is the CEO of Richard F. Chambers & Associates, a global advisory firm for internal audit professionals, and also serves as Senior Advisor, Risk and Audit at AuditBoard. Previously, he served for over a decade as the President and CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), where he led the organization to record global membership and countless milestones. Prior to The IIA, Chambers was national practice leader in Internal Audit Advisory Services at PwC and vice president of The IIA's Learning Center.

About AuditBoard