Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Eagle

Mosscreek offers new energy-efficient homes with open layouts and designer details

AP News, Associated Press

Mosscreek offers new energy-efficient homes with open layouts and designer details

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Mosscreek ( RichmondAmerican.com/Mosscreek ), a notable new Eagle neighborhood. This dynamic community will offer beautiful new ranch and two-story homes showcasing professionally curated fixtures and finishes ( RichmondAmerican.com/Curated ).

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/MosscreekGO )

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Mosscreek for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary ice cream and tour the impressive Delaney model home. A prize drawing will also be held.

About Mosscreek:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
  • New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $600s
  • Five thoughtfully designed floor plans with green features
  • Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,910 sq. ft.
  • Gourmet kitchens and deluxe primary bathrooms available
  • Close proximity to Boise River, recreation, shopping and dining
  • Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Mosscreek is located at W. Double Blue Street in Eagle. Call 208.810.7142 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-announces-community-grand-opening-in-eagle-302253628.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy