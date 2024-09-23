ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

RION, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering exosome-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of five distinguished leaders to its Advisory Board. These new advisors bring decades of expertise in their respective fields, ranging from orthopedic & plastic surgery to infectious diseases, military medicine, biomanufacturing and government health strategy, further positioning RION as a leader in innovative regenerative medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of experts to our team,” said Dr. Atta Behfar, Co-Founder of RION. “Their exceptional track records in clinical practice, biomanufacturing, public health leadership, and scientific innovation will play a crucial role as we continue to advance our groundbreaking platform technology and bring transformative regenerative therapies to patients worldwide.”

Advisory Board Members:

James B. Peake, M.D. Dr. James Peake, a retired Lieutenant General and former U.S. Army Surgeon General, brings a wealth of experience from his military career and public service as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under President George W. Bush. Dr. Peake has commanded Army medical facilities worldwide and played a pivotal role in shaping healthcare delivery for veterans. His leadership continues in the private sector, where he contributes to the advancement of healthcare strategy at CGI.

Raquel C. Bono, M.D., MBA, FACS A board-certified trauma surgeon and retired Vice Admiral, Dr. Raquel Bono made history as the first woman and Asian-American to hold a three-star admiral rank in the U.S. Navy’s medical field. As Director of the Defense Health Agency, she oversaw management of all 55 military treatment facilities and more than 300 associated clinics. Before that, from 2013 to 2015, she served as the 11th chief of the Navy Medical Corps. Dr. Bono’s extensive leadership roles include board membership at Humana and healthcare consulting, shaping value-based care strategies in both military and civilian healthcare systems.

Steven L. Moran, M.D. Dr. Moran is a Professor of Plastic Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, and staff surgeon at the Shrine Clinic for Sick Children in Minneapolis. He is the former Chairman of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Moran is now the Surgical Director of the Mayo Clinic’s vascularized composite tissue allotransplant program. His renowned expertise spans wrist surgery, congenital hand surgery, and microsurgical reconstruction of the upper extremity. With over 375 peer-reviewed publications, numerous book chapters, and edited textbooks, Dr. Moran is recognized globally for his research in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Andrew Omidvar, Ph.D. Dr. Andrew Omidvar, Vice President of Government R&D at Philips Healthcare, leads large-scale healthcare innovation programs, including government partnerships with BARDA and the Gates Foundation. His strategic expertise in securing billion-dollar funding for transformative healthcare solutions and his leadership at MITRE and Motorola make him an invaluable asset to RION’s advisory team.

Steve Reed, Ph.D. A leading expert in infectious disease research and vaccine development, as well as drug delivery methods, Dr. Steve Reed is the co-founder and CEO of HDT Bio. Dr. Reed has a long history of impactful contributions, including developing the first defined vaccines for tuberculosis, leishmaniasis, and leprosy. His work has garnered over $140 million in grants, and his career includes founding key biotech companies such as Corixa Corporation and Immune Design Corp., both of which transformed cancer and infectious disease therapeutics.

