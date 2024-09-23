NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation today announced five grants of $50,000 each from the Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) program to support bold, early-stage interventions designed to improve the health and healthcare of marginalized populations.
“Nursing is often at the forefront of pioneering efforts to advance health equity,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation. “From developing new partnerships between clinicians and the community to creatively deploying cutting-edge technologies, our 2024 grantees continue nursing’s long tradition of breaking new ground in the pursuit of improving health outcomes for all.” HEI Grantees Drive Innovative Approaches The 2024 HEI awards will launch a diverse set of programs across the United States to address significant health and healthcare problems in new ways. This year’s recipients are:
Principal Investigators: Maija Anderson, DNP, APRN, FNE-A/P, and Jacqueline Callari-Robinson, RN, BSN, SANE-A, SANE- P, D-F IAFN, Morgan State University
Principal Investigator: Kari Radoff, MSN, CNM, FACNM, Boston Medical Center, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Principal Investigator:Zhao Ni, PhD, BMed, RN, FAAN, Yale University, School of Nursing
Principal Investigator: Chuka Emezue, PhD, MPH, MPA, CHES, Rush University
Principal Investigator: Schenita Davis Randolph, PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN, Duke University, School of Nursing
About The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation advances bold, nursing-driven innovations that promote equitable, person-centered, and trustworthy care. It is committed to improving the health and healthcare of all people, especially populations who experience inequity, discrimination, oppression, and indifference. Its goal is to help ignite and develop game-changing interventions and to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of nurse innovators, grantees, and partners dedicated to building a healthier, more equitable future for all. For more information, please visit www.rahf.org.
Media Contact Takouhi Mosoian, The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation (press@rahf.org)