NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation today announced five grants of $50,000 each from the Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) program to support bold, early-stage interventions designed to improve the health and healthcare of marginalized populations.

“Nursing is often at the forefront of pioneering efforts to advance health equity,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation. “From developing new partnerships between clinicians and the community to creatively deploying cutting-edge technologies, our 2024 grantees continue nursing’s long tradition of breaking new ground in the pursuit of improving health outcomes for all.” ‍ HEI Grantees Drive Innovative Approaches ‍ The 2024 HEI awards will launch a diverse set of programs across the United States to address significant health and healthcare problems in new ways. This year’s recipients are:

Developing a Model of Care for Victims of Law Enforcement Violence There are limited healthcare interventions specifically designed to meet the needs of people affected by law enforcement violence. Led by forensic nurses who are also experts in social justice and health equity, this project will test the feasibility of a new care model through a pilot program, outline a research agenda for implementation, and investigate policy opportunities to expand program access for victims of police violence.

Principal Investigators: Maija Anderson, DNP, APRN, FNE-A/P, and Jacqueline Callari-Robinson, RN, BSN, SANE-A, SANE- P, D-F IAFN, Morgan State University

My Birth Preferences: An Evidence-Informed, Patient-Centered Decision Aid to Reduce Bias and Promote Equity in Perinatal Care There is an urgent need to improve the quality of care for Black birthing people, yet providers often lack sufficient tools and training to engage expectant families in person-centered decision-making. This project seeks to center the voices of marginalized birthing people by developing and testing a patient decision aid, My Birth Preferences, which explains evidence-based labor and birth options and gathers preferences prior to hospital admission.

Principal Investigator: Kari Radoff, MSN, CNM, FACNM, Boston Medical Center, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology