SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the acquisition of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) by an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, which will purchase all of the outstanding shares of Thoughtworks common stock that they do not already own.

If you own shares of Thoughtworks, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr. or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) and its Shareholders?

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks announced a deal to be acquired by an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP in a take private transaction. According to the news release, Thoughtworks' board of directors approved the merger agreement for $4.40 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $1.75 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Robbins LLP is concerned that Thoughtworks' board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Next Steps: If you own shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) you have legal options. Contact us to learn more about your legal rights.