Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Robbins LLP is Investigating the Acquisition of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) by Apax ...

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm

Robbins LLP, Associated Press

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the acquisition of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) by an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, which will purchase all of the outstanding shares of Thoughtworks common stock that they do not already own.   

If you own shares of Thoughtworks, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr. or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.   

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) and its Shareholders?

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks announced a deal to be acquired by an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP in a take private transaction. According to the news release, Thoughtworks' board of directors approved the merger agreement for $4.40 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $1.75 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Robbins LLP is concerned that Thoughtworks' board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Next Steps: If you own shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) you have legal options. Contact us to learn more about your legal rights.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion in value for shareholders. To be notified if a class action against Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for  Stock Watch  today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact: Aaron Dumas, Jr. Robbins LLP 5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300 San Diego, CA 92122 adumas@robbinsllp.com (800) 350-6003 www.robbinsllp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fcf0095-fd82-4d93-ab0d-7eaca2aa6c0b

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy