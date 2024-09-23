Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils Lineup of Special guests for 2024 Induction Ceremony

Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and More Join the Star-Studded Lineup for Music’s Highest Honor

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Associated Press

Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and More Join the Star-Studded Lineup for Music’s Highest Honor

Induction Ceremony Streams Live on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation is thrilled to unveil an extraordinary lineup of special guests who will take the stage to present, perform, and honor this year’s Inductees at the highly anticipated Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Inductees performing include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, and Dionne Warwick, promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

The Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19 (7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a primetime special, “2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” featuring performance highlights and standout moments on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2025 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), available next day on  Hulu and Disney+.

Newly confirmed presenters and performers include the following:

  • Busta Rhymes
  • Chuck D
  • Dr. Dre
  • Demi Lovato
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ella Mai
  • James Taylor
  • Jelly Roll
  • Julia Roberts
  • Keith Urban
  • Kenny Chesney
  • Lucky Daye
  • Mac McAnally
  • Method Man
  • Roger Daltrey
  • Sammy Hagar
  • Slash
  • The Roots

“Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These are once in a lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever.”

Additional presenters and performers will be revealed leading up to the show date.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest, along with Alexis Korner,John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton for Musical Influence, and Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield for Musical Excellence, as well as Suzanne De Passe for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. This year’s show will be produced and directed by Joel Gallen and Tenth Planet Productions and the Executive Producers are John Sykes, Joel Peresman & Joel Gallen.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

For more information on the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, visit rockhall.com.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Join the millions who love rock & roll as much as you do. Visit us in Cleveland, Ohio or at rockhall.com and follow us on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Instagram (@rockhall), Twitter (@rockhall), TikTok (@RockHallFame), and YouTube ( youtube.com/rockhall ).

Media Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS Dara Schopp Helitzer rrhof@abmc-us.com

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME J.R. Johnson jjohnson@rockhall.org

ABC Sarah Castellvi sarah.castellvi@disney.com

Disney+ Shelby Cotten shelby.b.cotten@disney.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf6953cf-db45-4a8c-b0fa-b2878ac1f83b

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy