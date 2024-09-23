WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced that it has been named the only Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP). The evaluation is based on specific criteria that evaluated 13 vendor solutions, analyzing overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“To us, this recognition acknowledges Rocket Software’s execution against our vision of simplifying and accelerating automation and orchestration of workloads and data across both on-premises and cloud environments,” said Phil Buckellew, President of Infrastructure Modernization at Rocket Software. “Through continuous innovations like predictive and generative AI for infrastructure, data, and application modernization, we're helping customers ensure seamless IT and business operations and prevent disruptions that carry significant costs and can impact customer relationships. We're pleased to be recognized as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for SOAP, driving cloud and DevOps initiatives forward, and empowering our customers to rapidly realize the business benefits of modernization.”

Implementing the right platform is crucial for organizations seeking to drive service orchestration with agility in cloud, big data, and DevOps initiatives. The company is also helping organizations in reducing service level agreements (SLA) breaches through new AI functionality that anticipates breaches with hours of advance notice. This new capability, AI Predictive Pulse, offers unparalleled visibility across all schedulers and offers prescriptive solutions, empowering organizations to proactively prevent business disruptions—an advantage not available in other SOAP market offerings.

According to Gartner, “By 2027, 90% of organizations currently delivering workload automation will be using service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAPs) to orchestrate workloads and data pipelines in hybrid environments across IT and business domains.”

To support these initiatives globally, the company employs a robust geographic strategy with direct sales and support across most regions. This extensive presence, coupled with a network of over 750 partners worldwide, allows the company to effectively address complex modernization challenges. We believe, this global reach not only strengthens our market position but also ensures customized solutions for a wide range of industries and customers.

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

According to Gartner, “Service orchestration and automation platforms have become crucial for deploying complex workloads that deliver business services. These platforms combine workflow orchestration, workload automation and resource provisioning, and extend capabilities to data pipelines and cloud-native architectures.”