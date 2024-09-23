Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

ROHM’s New N-Channel MOSFETs Offer High Mounting Reliability in Automotive Applications

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ROHM Semiconductor, Associated Press

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced new N-channel MOSFETs ( RF9x120BKFRA / RQ3xxx0BxFRA / RD3x0xxBKHRB ) featuring low ON-resistance ideal for a variety of automotive applications, including motors for doors and seat positioning, as well as LED headlights. Sales have begun with ten models across three package types, with plans to expand the lineup in the future.

The automotive sector is seeing a surge in the number of electronic components, driven by the demand for enhanced safety and convenience. At the same time, there is a pressing need for improved power efficiency to optimize fuel and electricity consumption. Especially for MOSFETs essential for switching applications in automotive systems, there is a growing requirement for lower ON resistance to minimize loss and heat generation.

ROHM, which has been supplying low ON-resistance MOSFETs for consumer and industrial equipment, has now extended this technology to the automotive sector. Adapting cutting-edge medium voltage processes to meet the stringent reliability requirements of automotive products allowed the company to develop ten N-channel MOSFET models characterized by low ON-resistance.

Offered in voltage ratings of 40V, 60V, and 100V, the new products incorporate a split-gate structure to achieve low ON-resistance, contributing to higher efficiency operation in automotive applications. All models are qualified under the AEC-Q101 automotive reliability standard, guaranteeing exceptional high reliability.

Users can select from among three package types, depending on the application. For space-constrained sets like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the compact DFN2020Y7LSAA (2.0mm × 2.0mm) and HSMT8AG (3.3mm × 3.3mm) packages are ideal. For automotive power applications, the widely used TO-252 (DPAK) package (6.6mm × 10.0mm) is also available. In addition, ROHM has further enhanced mounting reliability by utilizing wettable flank technology for the DFN2020Y7LSAA package and gull-wing leads for the TO-252 package.

Going forward, ROHM plans to expand its lineup of medium-voltage, N-channel MOSFETs to provide even greater miniaturization and higher efficiency in automotive applications. Mass production of the DFN3333 (3.3mm × 3.3mm) and HPLF5060 (5.0mm × 6.0mm) packages is scheduled for October 2024, followed by 80V products in 2025. P-channel products are also scheduled for future release.

Product Lineup View the product lineup here: RF9x120BKFRA / RQ3xxx0BxFRA / RD3x0xxBKHRB

Application Examples

  • Vehicle motors (e.g., doors, seat positioning, power windows)
  • LED headlights
  • Car infotainment / displays
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Sales Information

  • Online distributors: DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell
  • Availability: Now (OEM quantities)
  • The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.
  • Sales launch date: June 2024

Attachments

Keng Ly ROHM Semiconductor (248) 348-9920 kly@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications (408) 507-4398 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com

