Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

ROI CX Solutions Completes Acquisition of Active TeleSource, Expanding Its Customer Experience Services to the Utilities Market

AP News, Associated Press

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

ROI CX Solutions (“ROI”), a leading provider of high-touch, omnichannel customer experience services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Active TeleSource, Inc. (“ATI”).

Founded in 1997, ATI provides customer experience services within the electric, gas, and water utilities markets. ATI provides a full suite of customized services including regulated utility customer care, demand response & energy efficiency customer care and technical support, and low-income home energy assistance program (“LIHEAP”) services to top-tier utility clients.

“ATI is a leader in the highly attractive, stable utilities market which is benefiting from significant tailwinds,” said Rob Schow, CEO of ROI. “ATI supercharges ROI’s growth in the utilities market to provide high-quality, domestic CX services within the regulated, mission-critical utility market.”

Gary Clark and Goran Samojlovski, Co-Founders of ATI, expressed excitement to join ROI. “We see ATI joining ROI as a great opportunity to provide additional career pathways and growth for our team members and expand our service offering to our clients. ROI is a like-minded company with a steadfast commitment to quality which makes them the ideal partner to enhance the value we bring to the utility market.”

Active TeleSourceprovides professional, outsourced solutions specializing in customer care, technical support, and customer retention programs for regulated industries. ATI operates a hybrid remote, dedicated workforce with expertise in regulated and unregulated utility programs including works under the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) guidelines. ATI also assists utility companies and community action agencies with outreach, scheduling, and application processing for LIHEAP.

ROI CX Solutions, founded in 2008, is a high-touch, omnichannel customer care and experience company offering customized solutions across healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance, government, and other industry verticals. ROI is a PCI-Compliant, HIPAA-Compliant, and SOC 2-Compliant technology-enabled CX company specializing in inbound and outbound phone, email, chat, and social media services. Learn more at https://roicallcentersolutions.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923220369/en/

CONTACT: Craig Rodwogin

craig.rodwogin@365roi.com

877-790-3386

KEYWORD: UTAH UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UTILITIES APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENERGY SOFTWARE CARRIERS AND SERVICES

SOURCE: ROI CX Solutions

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 11:34 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 11:33 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923220369/en

