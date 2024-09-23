NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2024--

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) between May 17, 2022 and July 19, 2024. Allarity describes itself as a “clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops oncology therapeutics.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had overstated the Dovitinib, Allarity’s drug candidate which treats renal cell carcinoma, new drug application’s (“NDA”) continued regulatory prospects; (2) Allarity and three of its former officers had engaged in illegal, illicit, and/or otherwise improper conduct in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP premarket approval application (“PMA”); (3) the foregoing misconduct subjected Allarity to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; (4) following Allarity’s announcement that it was, in fact, being investigated for wrongdoing in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP PMA, Allarity downplayed the substantial likelihood that an enforcement action would result from such investigation; and (5) as a result, Allarity’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by November 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

