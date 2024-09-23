Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2024 Virtual Conference

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2024 Virtual Conference.

Jason Hynes, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, will participate virtually on Tuesday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MDT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available within 24 hours of the presentation.

REGISTRATION: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/244524125916975706

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 38 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924661367/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Alistair Baker

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

(303) 573-1660

KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MINING/MINERALS NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: Royal Gold

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 04:05 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 04:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924661367/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax ...
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2024
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy