SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

rPlus Energies announced today the groundbreaking of the Green River Energy Center, a 400-megawatt (MW) solar PV and 400 MW/1,600 megawatt-hour battery storage project in Eastern Utah. One of the largest solar-plus-storage projects under construction in the nation, Green River Energy Center will supply power to PacifiCorp under a power purchase agreement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920988821/en/

Tom Dodson, President of Sundt Renewables; Spencer Cox, Utah Governor; Luigi Resta, President of rPlus Energies; Christian Gardner, CEO of Gardner Group; and Thomas Burns, Vice President of Resource Planning & Acquisitions at PacifiCorp at Green River Energy Center groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This project is being built in rural Utah, by rural Utahns, and for all of Utah. When rural Utah thrives, the entire state prospers,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox at the groundbreaking. “Today, we’re not just breaking ground—we’re building a future of affordable, abundant energy in Utah.”

Securing over $1 billion in construction debt financing earlier this year, the project is expected to create approximately 500 jobs — many filled by local workers — and will provide a boost to Emery County’s economy, enhancing tax revenue, strengthening public services, and offering long-term employment opportunities in the energy sector.

Sundt Construction, a national contractor with a strong presence in the Mountain West, is the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor for the project, with EliTe Solar supplying the solar modules and Tesla providing the battery storage system.

“It’s the partners that make this project special, that have made this monumental project possible,” said Luigi Resta, President and CEO of rPlus Energies. "From our equipment providers to the onsite talent, and the support of the local and regional community, we owe this project’s success to each of you."

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop, own and operate large-scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. The company specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology and service providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. rPlus Energies is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.