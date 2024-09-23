IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Rumble Boxing, the premier boxing and strength-focused fitness boutique, is excited to announce its expansion into Asia with the opening of its first studio in Japan. This new venture marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow its global footprint. Rumble Boxing is expanding into Japan through Wellness X Asia, led by Naoki Shimabukuro, who has successfully introduced other Xponential Fitness concepts like Club Pilates and CycleBar to the Japanese market.

Wellness X Asia, a leader in the franchise industry, has previously brought Xponential Fitness concepts to Japan, including acquiring Master Franchise rights for Club Pilates in 2019. To date, they've launched 55 Club Pilates studios across Japan. Following this success, they opened their first CycleBar studio in early 2023. Now, with great excitement, Wellness X Asia announces the debut of its first Rumble Boxing studio in Japan, expanding its footprint in the Japanese fitness market.

"We are very excited to see Wellness X Asia open their first Rumble Boxing location in Japan. Their proven ability to develop Club Pilates demonstrates their expertise and dedication to the fitness market. We look forward to watching Rumble Boxing make a powerful impact in this vibrant and growing market,” said Bob Kaufman, President of International at Xponential Fitness.

Rumble Boxing pairs boxing, HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and strength training group fitness for an all-encompassing workout for every fitness level. The boxing concept aims to develop courage, determination, focus, and stamina. The 10-round, 45-minute session is evenly divided between two styles of training: half the class is spent exploring the skills and drills of boxing on teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and the other half is spent on the transformative power of resistance training, all in a high-energy environment that promotes both physical fitness and a sense of community.

"Expanding Rumble Boxing into Japan represents a thrilling new chapter for both our company and the Japanese fitness landscape," said Naoki Shimabukuro, Founder of Wellness X Asia and Idealink Co. Ltd. "Our success with other Xponential brands has paved the way for Rumble Boxing to make a powerful impact. We are committed to delivering the high-energy, community-driven workouts that have made Rumble Boxing a global sensation."

The new Rumble Boxing studio in Japan offers Tokyo residents the opportunity to experience Rumble Boxing’s signature workouts firsthand. With plans to open 100 studios, Wellness X Asia’s deep understanding of the local market ensures that Rumble Boxing will be well-positioned for success.

