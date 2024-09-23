Ryder E-commerce Study Reveals In-Store Shopping Sentiment Up 21%

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) releases its 10 th annual e-commerce consumer study – a steadfast benchmark of U.S. online shoppers’ behaviors, preferences, and expectations. The 2024 study, “The Influence of Omnichannel Excellence on Consumer Behavior,” reveals key factors influencing purchasing decisions, customer loyalty, and retention as consumers reintegrate physical stores into their shopping journeys.
“Retail and e-commerce continue to evolve,” says Jeff Wolpov, senior vice president of e-commerce for Ryder. “The emergence of e-commerce and growth of omnichannel fulfillment, particularly over the past four years, has altered consumer expectations and behavior dramatically and will continue to do so as time and technology allow. This latest study demonstrates that, while consumers maintain a robust appetite for e-commerce, they are simultaneously embracing in-person shopping, presenting an impetus for merchants to refine their omnichannel strategies.”
The survey of1,306 U.S. shoppers explores preferences, expectations, sentiment, and behavior pertaining to purchasing, omnichannel experiences, packaging, shipping, returns, and sustainability. These findings identify patterns and trends that brands and retailers can apply to optimize their omnichannel strategies.
Key Takeaways:
“Omnichannel strength is not a fad; it is a strategic necessity for e-commerce and retail businesses to stay competitive and achieve sustainable success in 2024 and beyond,” adds Wolpov. “The findings from this year’s study underscore what we know our customers are experiencing, which is the positive impact of integrating supply chain technology solutions across their sales channels, enabling them to provide their customers with flexible, convenient options to personalize their experience and heighten customer satisfaction.”
About Ryder System, Inc.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract manufacturing and packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, nearshoring solutions, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles, services fleets at 760 maintenance locations, and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; corporate responsibility; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; military veteran recruitment initiatives; and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com
