Ryder E-commerce Study Reveals In-Store Shopping Sentiment Up 21%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) releases its 10 th annual e-commerce consumer study – a steadfast benchmark of U.S. online shoppers’ behaviors, preferences, and expectations. The 2024 study, “The Influence of Omnichannel Excellence on Consumer Behavior,” reveals key factors influencing purchasing decisions, customer loyalty, and retention as consumers reintegrate physical stores into their shopping journeys.

“Retail and e-commerce continue to evolve,” says Jeff Wolpov, senior vice president of e-commerce for Ryder. “The emergence of e-commerce and growth of omnichannel fulfillment, particularly over the past four years, has altered consumer expectations and behavior dramatically and will continue to do so as time and technology allow. This latest study demonstrates that, while consumers maintain a robust appetite for e-commerce, they are simultaneously embracing in-person shopping, presenting an impetus for merchants to refine their omnichannel strategies.”

The survey of1,306 U.S. shoppers explores preferences, expectations, sentiment, and behavior pertaining to purchasing, omnichannel experiences, packaging, shipping, returns, and sustainability. These findings identify patterns and trends that brands and retailers can apply to optimize their omnichannel strategies.

Key Takeaways:

E-commerce activity remains robust, but a universal affinity for in-store shopping has emerged. In 2024, 61% of survey participants report shopping in-store specifically because they enjoy the experience (e.g., trying items on, comparing products, etc.), up 21% compared to last year’s study . Additionally, 35% say they shop in-store because they don’t want to wait for online orders in the mail (+4%), and 15% say they shop in-store to avoid package theft (+8%).

Apparel and cosmetics shoppers show growing attraction to buying in-store. When purchasing apparel and cosmetics products, shoppers are more inclined to make purchases in a physical location than they were last year. Forty-one percent of shoppers who buy cosmetics say they prefer to do so either in a brand’s physical retail location or a department/convenience store (+9%). As for apparel shoppers, 54% prefer to buy clothing in those same brick-and-mortar locations (+9%).

​More customers prefer returning online purchases in physical stores. Fifty-five percent of shoppers (+15%) now say they would rather return online purchases in-store – the first time since early 2020 the preference to Buy Online Return In-Store (BORIS) has outweighed returning via mail. Forty percent of shoppers say they often make additional purchases when picking up or returning online purchases in-store (+2%).

Consumers are extremely reliant on mobile devices when shopping in-store. This year’s survey reveals that 77% of consumers search for items on their mobile devices while in a store. Sixty-nine percent compare prices with items in nearby stores, 58% check availability at other stores, 31% want to learn more about a product, and 17% want to see other items frequently purchased with a product they’re considering.

“Omnichannel strength is not a fad; it is a strategic necessity for e-commerce and retail businesses to stay competitive and achieve sustainable success in 2024 and beyond,” adds Wolpov. “The findings from this year’s study underscore what we know our customers are experiencing, which is the positive impact of integrating supply chain technology solutions across their sales channels, enabling them to provide their customers with flexible, convenient options to personalize their experience and heighten customer satisfaction.”

