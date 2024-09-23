Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Ryder Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review third quarter 2024 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

What:

Ryder System, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Who:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez

When:

Thursday, October 24, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

How:

Live webcast: Ryder System Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call upon completion of registration page

Call toll-free:

888-394-8218

Outside U.S. call:

323-994-2093

Audio Passcode:

Ryder

Conference Leader:

Calene Candela

Replay:

Visit the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com to access a replay of the webcast.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract manufacturing and packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, nearshoring solutions, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles, services fleets at 760 maintenance locations, and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; corporate responsibility; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; military veteran recruitment initiatives; and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

ryder-financial

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924045272/en/

CONTACT: Media

Amy Federman

afederman@ryder.comInvestor Relations

Calene Candela

ccandela@ryder.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING RAIL AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Ryder System, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 06:55 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924045272/en

