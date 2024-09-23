MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review third quarter 2024 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.
What:
Ryder System, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Who:
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez
When:
Thursday, October 24, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
How:
Live webcast: Ryder System Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call upon completion of registration page
Call toll-free:
888-394-8218
Outside U.S. call:
323-994-2093
Audio Passcode:
Ryder
Conference Leader:
Calene Candela
Replay:
Visit the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com to access a replay of the webcast.
The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.
About Ryder System, Inc.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract manufacturing and packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, nearshoring solutions, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles, services fleets at 760 maintenance locations, and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; corporate responsibility; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; military veteran recruitment initiatives; and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924045272/en/
CONTACT: Media
Amy Federman
afederman@ryder.comInvestor Relations
Calene Candela
ccandela@ryder.com
